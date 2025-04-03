Ogbene New Disability Ambassador

Thursday, 3rd Apr 2025 20:39 Winger Chieo Ogbene has been appointed the Ipswich Town Foundation’s new disability ambassador. The 27-year-old, who takes over from George Edmundson, who moved on to Middlesbrough in January, has established relationships with participants in the Foundation’s disability provision since tearing an achilles tendon in October. “After my injury, I wanted to offer myself in other ways and try to embed myself in the community,” the Republic of Ireland international told TownTV. “I started attending the sessions and I fell in love with the people I’m working with, so when the opportunity came up to be an ambassador I wanted to take up the role.” Ogbene told some of the participants that he was taking on the position and was pleased they were welcoming. “I was nervous!” he added. “I’m happy with how well they took to me when I announced it, and they were happy to have me so that made me happy as well – I’m grateful!” Over the past two seasons, the Foundation’s disability provision has grown with more than 100 participants engaged with on a weekly basis across five sessions - Adult Pan- disability, Youth Pan Disability, Frame Football, Powerchair Football and Comets. Saturday’s game against Wolves is this year’s Foundation Fixture. The initiative, which was launched two seasons ago, has seen more than £85,000 raised. The Foundation Fixture provides a crucial opportunity to showcase and raise awareness of its work. To donate, visit the Foundation’s Crowdfunder page or text ITFC followed by the amount you would like to donate (ie ITFC10 to donate £10) to 70580.

Photo: Matchday Images



