U18s Host Burnley

Friday, 4th Apr 2025 09:56 Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League action against Burnley at Playford Road on Saturday afternoon (KO midday). David Wright’s side are ninth in PDL2 South, while the Clarets top PDL2 North by eight points on 57 points from their 25 games. The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-3 defeat at Birmingham City.

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Gforce added 10:37 - Apr 4

Not doing too well are we .Need Catagory 1 status asap. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments