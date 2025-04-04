Harness Nominated For PFA Player of the Month

Friday, 4th Apr 2025 11:07

On-loan Blues forward Marcus Harness has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans' Player of the Month award for March.

Harness, 29, who is spending the season with Derby County, scored three goals and picked up one assist as the Rams won their last three matches during the month to climb out of the relegation zone.

Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Tyrese Campbell (Sheffield United), Jordan Clark (Luton Town), Josh Brownhill (Burnley) and Victor Torp (Coventry City) are the other nominees.

Votes can be cast here before 12.59pm on Sunday.





Photo: Matchday Images