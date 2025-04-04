Cajuste Wins Goal of the Month

Friday, 4th Apr 2025 13:30 Blues midfielder Jens Cajuste has won the Premier League’s Guinness Goal of the Month award for March. The 25-year-old netted his first goal for the club against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 15th March. The Sweden international fought off competition from Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Declan Rice of Arsenal, Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, Forest’s Anthony Elanga’s goal from earlier in the game at Portman Road, Omar Marmoush of Manchester City and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes to claim the gong.

Photo: REUTERS/Chris Radburn



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wicksy added 13:49 - Apr 4

Great news! Hopefully with that and the Bournemouth result things are on the up 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments