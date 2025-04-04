McKenna to Make Late Judgements on Hutchinson and Davis Among Others

Friday, 4th Apr 2025 14:35 Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis are among a number of players on whom Town boss Kieran McKenna will make late judgements on ahead of Saturday’s big relegation six-pointer at home to Wolves. Davis has a leg injury, while Hutchinson picked up a hamstring problem in training after returning from England U21 duty. However, McKenna says no one suffered any new issues in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday. “Nothing new from the other night, which is a bonus, so everyone who played the game came through the game,” McKenna said. “In terms of availability for tomorrow, we're leaving it until tomorrow with a lot of players because we got players who played a little bit more than what we would have wanted the other night. “It was a physical game, we've got players coming back from injury, so it's going to be late judgments on how everyone is tomorrow and then we'll make our final decisions.” Quizzed on whether Davis and Hutchinson are among them, McKenna responded: “There's a lot of players in that camp, so we can put them in that tent as well.” The Blues manager says Kalvin Phillips came through his 10 minutes or so off the bench fine, despite having had more than 20 stitches to a foot injury following the Nottingham Forest match prior to the international break. “He hadn't trained in the build-up to the game,” McKenna added. “So I have to say credit to him as well for being available and making himself available for the squad, not having really having had any football, but being there if we needed to get a result over the line and he helped us do that. It's good he's was able to do that and he hasn't had any big reaction.” Reflecting on injuries over the course of the season, which has meant McKenna has been unable to name the same team two games running, he said: “There are other criteria as to why we pick the team, but I think it's known that we've had pretty extenuating circumstances.



“I'm not sure how many times we could have picked the same team in terms of availability. “We've tried for periods of the season to be consistent in certain units of the team and tried to build relationships as well as we can, but usually that process has been disrupted one way or another, so that's been a challenge.



“Everyone who played on Wednesday night is fit and available again, but it's a quick turnaround after a physical game, so we'll make the right decisions about what we think for the team to start and the right decisions for the team to come on.”

Photo: TWTD



Leejames99 added 15:02 - Apr 4

If Davis is back in it will be a travesty. For me only changes would be Phillips for Morsy and maybe Johnson for Phillogene or Hutchinson.

Players should be fit enough to play a Wed and a Sat surely.

This would actually be a good game to go 4-4-2 because Wolves defenders are super tall so Hirst could compete in air. I guess we will go the normal 4-2-3-1 1

Bert added 15:13 - Apr 4

Keep the momentum from Wednesday if we can. The back line did a great job. 2

ITFCSG added 15:20 - Apr 4

Keep Townsend in, Wolves will look to rip Davis up on the left 1

gsoly added 15:20 - Apr 4

Surely not Leejames99 calling for a 4-4-2 which is never in a million years going to happen. 1

blueoutlook added 15:26 - Apr 4

Don’t bring Davis back. Leave him on the bench for the rest of the season as an impact sub. If everyone is fit from the other night, then why change it ? At this level they should all be able to play twice a week, utter nonsense to say they can’t ! 3

VanDusen added 15:27 - Apr 4

Start with Johnson. His pace to track back is way more useful in a tense game like this where we can't afford to lose the first goal. If we have to push forward nearer the end and forget about defending then Hutchinson or at worst Philogene if we have to but he's next to useless at doing anything defensive as far as I can see so far. 0

billlm added 15:31 - Apr 4

Keep Davis out and we will get more points in these last 9 games than the previous 27 games, well lol I think you all know what I mean he's a weak link at this level, can't play the same system with Davis at this level thats on mckenna 1

Edmundo added 15:32 - Apr 4

Unchanged side for the first time this season? Yes please. 0

