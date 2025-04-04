McKenna to Make Late Judgements on Hutchinson and Davis Among Others
Friday, 4th Apr 2025 14:35
Omari Hutchinson and Leif Davis are among a number of players on whom Town boss Kieran McKenna will make late judgements on ahead of Saturday’s big relegation six-pointer at home to Wolves.
Davis has a leg injury, while Hutchinson picked up a hamstring problem in training after returning from England U21 duty.
However, McKenna says no one suffered any new issues in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday.
“Nothing new from the other night, which is a bonus, so everyone who played the game came through the game,” McKenna said.
“In terms of availability for tomorrow, we're leaving it until tomorrow with a lot of players because we got players who played a little bit more than what we would have wanted the other night.
“It was a physical game, we've got players coming back from injury, so it's going to be late judgments on how everyone is tomorrow and then we'll make our final decisions.”
Quizzed on whether Davis and Hutchinson are among them, McKenna responded: “There's a lot of players in that camp, so we can put them in that tent as well.”
The Blues manager says Kalvin Phillips came through his 10 minutes or so off the bench fine, despite having had more than 20 stitches to a foot injury following the Nottingham Forest match prior to the international break.
“He hadn't trained in the build-up to the game,” McKenna added. “So I have to say credit to him as well for being available and making himself available for the squad, not having really having had any football, but being there if we needed to get a result over the line and he helped us do that. It's good he's was able to do that and he hasn't had any big reaction.”
Reflecting on injuries over the course of the season, which has meant McKenna has been unable to name the same team two games running, he said: “There are other criteria as to why we pick the team, but I think it's known that we've had pretty extenuating circumstances.
“We've tried for periods of the season to be consistent in certain units of the team and tried to build relationships as well as we can, but usually that process has been disrupted one way or another, so that's been a challenge.
Photo: TWTD
