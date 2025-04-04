McKenna: Cajuste's Come a Long Way
Friday, 4th Apr 2025 16:06
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says on-loan Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste has come a long way this season, the Swedish international having carried off March’s Premier League Goal of the Month award for his strike against Nottingham Forest.
McKenna says it’s special for the 25-year-old to claim the gong with his first goal since his summer move to the Blues.
“Players don't tend to, most of them, don't tend to be too focused on things like Player of the Month awards, but for him to score his first goal in the Premier League is a really good thing and I think his performance in that game was really good.
“He's come a long way, he really has. He's a really terrifically talented footballer, but in terms of his robustness in all different capacities, he's making really good progress and he's improved as the season's gone on.
“He's now at the point where in that game, for example, the Nottingham Forest game, was a really difficult situation for the team. Goals down at half-time, the scoreline probably gone and I thought Jens showed fantastic character in the second half and temperament to keep going in the way that he did and then got the goal.
“Again, the other night [at AFC Bournemouth], to complete 90 minutes in as tough a game as he did and compete as he did until the last minute, I think he's really coming along really well.
“We're really happy with him and if that gives him a little ornament to put on his mantelpiece, then all the better.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
Not much has gone Town’s way this season, they’ve rarely picked up three points let alone two wins in a row. The 2-1 victory against Bournemouth will have been a welcome boost and has seen some shoots of hope emerge back into the fanbase.
Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth by ad_wilkin
Survival is still mathematically possible but the general consensus following defeat to Nottingham Forest is that it will now require a herculean effort to overturn the nine-point (effectively 10 due to goal difference) deficit.
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]