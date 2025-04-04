McKenna: Cajuste's Come a Long Way

Friday, 4th Apr 2025 16:06 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says on-loan Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste has come a long way this season, the Swedish international having carried off March’s Premier League Goal of the Month award for his strike against Nottingham Forest. McKenna says it’s special for the 25-year-old to claim the gong with his first goal since his summer move to the Blues. “Players don't tend to, most of them, don't tend to be too focused on things like Player of the Month awards, but for him to score his first goal in the Premier League is a really good thing and I think his performance in that game was really good. “He's come a long way, he really has. He's a really terrifically talented footballer, but in terms of his robustness in all different capacities, he's making really good progress and he's improved as the season's gone on. “He's now at the point where in that game, for example, the Nottingham Forest game, was a really difficult situation for the team. Goals down at half-time, the scoreline probably gone and I thought Jens showed fantastic character in the second half and temperament to keep going in the way that he did and then got the goal. “Again, the other night [at AFC Bournemouth], to complete 90 minutes in as tough a game as he did and compete as he did until the last minute, I think he's really coming along really well. “We're really happy with him and if that gives him a little ornament to put on his mantelpiece, then all the better.”

Photo: Matchday Images



hadleighboyblue added 16:15 - Apr 4

Would hope we are making efforts to keep him next season , whatever League we are in

Lukeybluey added 16:44 - Apr 4

He's class and I think a somewhat fan favourite... Sign him up! 0

