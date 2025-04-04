McKenna: Time Still an Issue With VAR

Friday, 4th Apr 2025 16:21 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says the time taken for VAR to make decisions remains an issue but believes semi-automated offsides, which come into force next weekend, will improve matters. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his frustration with the delay for VAR to judge whether Pape Sarr's goal against Chelsea should have counted on Thursday evening in his side’s 1-0 defeat, claiming the review system was “killing the game”, 12 minutes eventually being added on for that and other delays. McKenna was asked whether he had any sympathy with the Australian. “It's been sort of a journey for us as a club this year getting used to it again, I've had it before as a coach at [Manchester] United, but then not for the last couple of years. “I don't naturally enjoy it because I really really enjoy it when you score a goal and you know it's 100 per cent a goal. “That's probably my biggest feeling on it is that my main reaction when we score usually is to go and check the monitor or go and check with the assistants whether there is going to be anything that possibly could be flagged. “So that's the bit that I think is a shame from my point of view. Other than that it has brought some benefits and greater accuracy to the decision-making. “I think statistically, fewer mistakes where mistakes get corrected so, of course, there's been some benefits to it. “The time is still an issue and I think the semi-automated offsides will be a step forward, and I think that would be a good thing.” Meanwhile, McKenna was asked to pay tribute to Kevin de Bruyne, the Belgian international having announced he is to leave Manchester City after 10 years with the club in which he has won 16 major trophies. “He's been incredible,” McKenna said. “He's certainly one of the one of the greatest to grace the league. “I've faced him quite a few times as a coach with United and always at that time the biggest part of the game plan was how to possibly stop him and he's shown fantastic quality for a lot of years. “They've had some great times there and if you decide it's the right time, then it's the right time, and I'm sure all the Man City fans and everyone who really enjoys the Premier League will wish him well. “Where does he rate among other Premier League greats? These are questions for the dressing room! It would be a good debate amongst the boys, so I'll drop that one out to them and I'll get back to you.”

