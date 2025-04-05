Town Unchanged Against Wolves

Saturday, 5th Apr 2025 14:18 Town have named an unchanged side for the first time this season ahead of this afternoon’s crucial home game against Wolves. Alex Palmer, one of three ex-West Brom players in the XI, is in goal behind a back four of Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O’Shea, another former Baggie, Cameron Burgess and Conor Townsend, the other ex-Hawthorns favourite. Skipper Sam Morsy, who started his career with hometown club Wolves, continues in central midfield alongside Jens Cajuste with the trio ahead of them, from the left, Julio Enciso, Nathan Broadhead and Ben Johnson. Liam Delap is the number nine. Leif Davis, who missed Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth with a leg injury, is on the bench in the league for the first time since the 1-0 win at Burton in August 2022, but Omari Hutchinson again misses out with his hamstring issue. Wolves are also unchanged from their 1-0 victory at home to West Ham on Tuesday evening. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Townsend, Johnson, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Enciso, Broadhead, Delap. Subs: Walton, Davis, Woolfenden, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Philogene, Clarke, Hirst. Wolves: Sa, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes, Strand Larsen, Agbadou, Semedo (c), Toti, Bellegarde. Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Hee-Chan, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Guedes, Djiga. Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside). VAR official: Andrew Madley.

Photo: Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Sefton_Blue added 14:22 - Apr 5

Good, I think this is our best team 1

blueboy1981 added 14:25 - Apr 5

Alleluia ! - Unchanged has to be our Best and Final Shot at the Target !! 3

earlsgreenblue added 14:28 - Apr 5

And Connor T keeps his very justified place! 2

Town1Inter0 added 14:34 - Apr 5

Is that our first unchanged team this season? I have a good feeling about this. 0

Leejames99 added 14:41 - Apr 5

Thank goodness, Morsy is a worry but can't really just drop him I suppose.

I wonder if Davis will come on in front of Townsend at some point.

COYB 0

Blueray added 14:42 - Apr 5

Yep happy with the team...perhaps Philips for Moray...but probably a 50/50 call anyway.COYB 0

Leejames99 added 15:02 - Apr 5

That announcer at Portman Road is way to loud, commentator just laughed 0

