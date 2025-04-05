Town Unchanged Against Wolves
Saturday, 5th Apr 2025 14:18
Town have named an unchanged side for the first time this season ahead of this afternoon’s crucial home game against Wolves.
Alex Palmer, one of three ex-West Brom players in the XI, is in goal behind a back four of Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O’Shea, another former Baggie, Cameron Burgess and Conor Townsend, the other ex-Hawthorns favourite.
Skipper Sam Morsy, who started his career with hometown club Wolves, continues in central midfield alongside Jens Cajuste with the trio ahead of them, from the left, Julio Enciso, Nathan Broadhead and Ben Johnson. Liam Delap is the number nine.
Leif Davis, who missed Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth with a leg injury, is on the bench in the league for the first time since the 1-0 win at Burton in August 2022, but Omari Hutchinson again misses out with his hamstring issue.
Wolves are also unchanged from their 1-0 victory at home to West Ham on Tuesday evening.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Burgess, Townsend, Johnson, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Enciso, Broadhead, Delap. Subs: Walton, Davis, Woolfenden, Phillips, Taylor, Chaplin, Philogene, Clarke, Hirst.
Wolves: Sa, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Andre, J. Gomes, Strand Larsen, Agbadou, Semedo (c), Toti, Bellegarde. Subs: Johnstone, Bueno, Hee-Chan, R Gomes, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Guedes, Djiga. Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside). VAR official: Andrew Madley.
Photo: Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
Not much has gone Town’s way this season, they’ve rarely picked up three points let alone two wins in a row. The 2-1 victory against Bournemouth will have been a welcome boost and has seen some shoots of hope emerge back into the fanbase.
Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth by ad_wilkin
Survival is still mathematically possible but the general consensus following defeat to Nottingham Forest is that it will now require a herculean effort to overturn the nine-point (effectively 10 due to goal difference) deficit.
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]