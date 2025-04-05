Ipswich Town 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Match Report

Saturday, 5th Apr 2025 17:07 Town’s hopes of staying in the Premier League appear to be over after Wolverhampton Wanderers came from a goal down at half-time to beat the Blues 2-1 at Portman Road, stretching the gap to safety to 12 points with only seven games remaining. Liam Delap gave Town the lead with his 12th goal of the season in the 16th minute, but the visitors improved after the break and levelled through sub Pablo Sarabia on 72 before Jorgen Strand Larsen netted a deserved winner 12 minutes later. Manager Kieran McKenna named the same side which beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday evening, the first time he had selected an unchanged side this season. Alex Palmer, one of three ex-West Brom players in the XI, was in goal behind a back four of Axel Tuanzebe, Dara O’Shea, another former Baggie, Cameron Burgess and Conor Townsend, the other ex-Hawthorns favourite. Skipper Sam Morsy, who started his career with hometown club Wolves, continued in central midfield alongside Jens Cajuste with the trio ahead of them, from the left, Julio Enciso, Nathan Broadhead and Ben Johnson. Liam Delap was the number nine. Leif Davis, who missed Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth with a leg injury, was on the bench in the league for the first time since the 1-0 win at Burton in August 2022, but Omari Hutchinson again missed out with his hamstring issue. Wolves were also unchanged from their 1-0 victory at home to West Ham on Tuesday evening with star striker Matheus Cunha suspended and manager Vitor Pereira and his assistant Luis Miguel both serving touchline bans. In their absence, first-team coach Andre Monteiro ran things from the dugout. Ahead of kick-off, both teams took a knee with the Premier League promoting its No Room For Racism campaign this weekend. There was widespread applause but with some boos audible. Town started brightly, keeping Wolves pinned back in their half as they probed for an early opening. On four, after Cajuste had won back possession on halfway, Townsend sent over a dangerous cross from the left but no one was able to profit from it. Wolves threatened for the first time on six, Joao Gomes breaking down the middle before feeding Rayan Ait-Nouri, who was red-carded in the melee after the whistle in the corresponding game at Molineux, on the left from where the Algerian international cut back to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who shot not too far over. The visitors forced Palmer into his first save of the afternoon in the 11th minute, Strand Larsen shooting low at his near post having been played in on the right of the area and the keeper bundling it behind. From the corner, Toti headed into the ground and the ball looked to be looping under the bar until Palmer flicked it over for another flag-kick. This time, Delap half-cleared to Gomes in space on the edge of the box, but his low strike deflected behind for a third corner which came to nothing. Town immediately won two flag-kicks of their own, then kept the play at the other end of the field and in the 16th minute Cajuste cleverly tried to play in Enciso on the left of the box, but the ball was forced out for a corner. And in the aftermath of that flag-kick, the Blues went in front. Johnson crossed deep from the left, O’Shea nodded back into the middle from beyond the far post and Delap turned home his 12th goal of the season and second in two games from close range. After what seemed an unnecessarily lengthy VAR check for offside against Delap, with the striker appearing well onside when O’Shea headed back across, the goal was confirmed, to big cheers from the Portman Road faithful. Wolves looked to hit back straight away and in the 20th minute they weren’t too far away. A looping Ait-Nouri corner from the right avoided everyone and would have nestled inside the post had O’Shea not turned it away from in front of the line ahead of Toti.

Three minutes later, Bellegarde tried to catch Palmer out with a free-kick from the left which he shaped to cross into the area before hitting low towards the near post, the ball going into the side-netting and Toti failing to add a touch before it went out. In the 29th minute, following a Town free-kick, O’Shea wildly lashed a shot at a right angle from the right of the box across the area and out for a throw on the far side. Moments later, after the Blues had quickly won back possession, Morsy strode forward before hitting a shot which Jose Sa in the Wolves goal was able to stop and then claim at the second attempt. Town were comfortable at 1-0 with Wolves presenting little threat but with both teams giving the ball away too often and too easily. However, on 36 there was a huge scare for the Blues. O’Shea played the ball back to Palmer from 25 yards out, but the keeper somehow allowed it under his boot under no pressure whatsoever. To his credit, the former West Brom man showed superb reactions to dive across to his right to push it off the line, but referee Peter Bankes blew up and awarded an indirect free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box for the keeper handling a back-pass. Palmer was subsequently booked for rushing out of the pack of Town players filling the goalmouth before Wolves had taken the free-kick. The ball was eventually laid off to Emmanuel Agbadou but Morsy was fastest off the line to block, the ball looping behind for a corner, to a huge cheer from a relieved North Stand. After Town had cleared the corner, a Wolves player appeared to kick out at Enciso when he was on the ground, an incident missed by the officials. The Blues saw out the remainder of the half to go in 1-0 up at the break having taken their one big chance. Town had started very brightly but without creating an opportunity before Wolves came into it more and threatening from set pieces and Strand Larsen’s effort from the right of the box. But the Blues were never under any serious pressure and were largely in control of the game, albeit while not carving out any serious chances in the latter stages and surviving the back-pass free-kick. The visitors began the second half very strongly, skipper Nelson Semedo seeing a shot blocked three minutes after the restart, then Marshall Munetsi diverting a low left-sided cross wide, although the Zimbabwean may not have known an awful lot about it. On 49 the Old Gold came within inches of levelling, Gomes bringing the ball forward towards the right before hitting a shot which slammed against Palmer’s left post from the edge of the box. The ball cannoned back to the Brazilian international and his follow-up deflected over for a corner. Wolves kept up the pressure with a number of strikes blocked on the edge of the box before the Blues briefly began to get a foothold in the half, winning a corner on 56. Town subsequently kept the ball at the Wanderers end of the field and two minutes later, after a long throw from Cajuste had been nodded out, Tuanzebe played it back to the Sweden international, who crossed and O’Shea headed well over with the Irishman and Burgess appearing to get in one another’s way. But Wolves began to put the Blues back under pressure, O’Shea heading a cross from the right wide ahead of Strand Larsen, and on the hour mark the ball fell to Ait-Nouri inside he box but the full-back shanked his effort well wide of goal when it seemed easier to hit the target. Both teams made their first changes in the 65th minute, Jack Taylor replacing Broadhead, who had had a quiet game on his 27th birthday birthday, for Town, while Wolves made a double change with Matt Doherty and Bellegarde making way for Rodrigo Gomes and Sarabia. In the 71st minute, Town claimed a penalty after a bouncing ball following a long throw caught Andre on the arm. The Wolves midfielder was booked moments later for waving an imaginary yellow card after being fouled by O’Shea and VAR took a look at the penalty incident but decided against a spot-kick. Wolves went back on the offensive, Palmer saving a low Ait-Nouri strike and in the 72nd minute they equalised. Strand Larsen knocked back having run in behind on the left of the area, sub Sarabia’s first effort was blocked but his second beat Palmer to the keeper’s left to send the away fans wild. VAR took a look at whether Strand Larsen had been offside when he made his run, and it appeared close, but quickly gave the goal. Four minutes after the leveller, Norwegian international Strand Larsen wasn’t too far away from his side’s second of the game, looping a header from a Semendo cross over the bar. Town were struggling to get into dangerous areas in the Wolves half and on 81 Joao Gomes shot low past Palmer’s right post. The Blues made a quadruple change, swapping Townsend, Tuanzebe, Cajuste and Delap for Davis, Conor Chaplin, making his first appearance of 2025, Jaden Philogene and George Hirst. Davis quickly got into the action, crossing low from the left but Wolves keeper Sa dived to save. But in the 84th minute, Wolves went in front. Andre crossed deep from the left, Sarabia knocked back into the middle and Strand Larsen turned home from close range while falling. After another lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal was given, while the Norwegian striker was booked for his celebration. Ahead of the restart, Wanderers swapped the excellent Ait-Nouri for Santiago Bueno, then as the game moved into its final scheduled minute, ahead of seven added on, Enciso was booked for a dive, illustrating the Blues’ frustrations in attack during the second half. With Wolves looking more likely to score their third than Town their second, the Midlanders switched Strand Larsen for Yacouba Nasser Djiga two minutes before referee Bankes’s whistle. A result which almost certainly ends the Blues’ hopes of staying in the Premier League. Twelve points, plus Wolves’ significantly superior goal difference, looks far, far too much to make up in the seven remaining matches. Town were worth their lead at the break, even if they had to some extent ridden their luck on the back-pass incident. But Wolves began the second half on the front foot and the Blues were never really able to impose themselves on the game, the effects of Wednesday’s tough game at Bournemouth perhaps having an impact. O’Shea’s header the only real chance Town had after the break. A Wolves goal seemed only a matter of time, despite the Town backline defending in their usual heroic manner and, having got on terms, Wolves continued to present the greater threat. A disappointing way to end a week in which the win at Bournemouth and today’s half-time lead had restored a glimmer of hope that the Blues might somehow drag themselves out of trouble. But ultimately, while the management and players will continue to strive for a miracle, starting at Chelsea next Sunday, a return to the Championship next season seems all but certain. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe (Philogene 82), O’Shea, Burgess, Townsend (Davis 82), Johnson, Morsy (c), Cajuste (Chaplin 82), Enciso, Broadhead (Taylor 65), Delap (Hirst 82). Unused: Walton, Woolfenden, Phillips, Clarke. Wolves: Sa, Doherty (R Gomes 65), Ait-Nouri (Bueno 88), Munetsi, Andre, J Gomes, Strand Larsen, Agbadou, Semedo (c), Toti, Bellegarde (Sarabia 65). Unused: Johnstone, Hee-Chan, Doyle, Forbs, Guedes, Djiga. Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside). VAR official: Andrew Madley. Att: 29,549 (Wolves: 2,959).

Photo: Reuters



Dug added 17:09 - Apr 5

A game of two halves decent first half, terrible second half with some strange managerial choices starting to think McKenna isn’t up to it. 0

BlueDread added 17:10 - Apr 5

what a strange second half performance. Slightly fortunate to be ahead at half-time but then so passive! Not like a team fighting against relegation at home at all. Very odd. Wolves deserved it and were the better team by some margin. 11

IP9 added 17:12 - Apr 5

The worst possible way to lose this game, but entirely unsurprising. 25 points dropped from winning positions is a pathetic return no matter what league you’re in. That’s without evening touching on the club record 6 league home game losses in a row…



Not the season to remember and enjoy like we all hoped it would be. 13

blueboy1981 added 17:17 - Apr 5

Let’s have NO EXCUSES PLEASE - we had the opportunity to stay, and another today - but Flunked both !

Reset to Zero now for the Board on Monday I guess. Relegation will NOT have been a consideration or plan by the Owners, whatever Supporters may say / think.

Yet another HUGE OPPORTUNITY missed by not finishing 17th ? - which could, not only should, have been achievable.

That’s it Folks - for how long this time ?

A Sad Saturday Evening ! 0

sidewaysbackwards added 17:18 - Apr 5

Zero fight, zero creativity, zero chances, zero chance of staying up 9

Bert added 17:18 - Apr 5

Well deserved lead at half time but Wolves outplayed and outmuscled us throughout the second half and deserve their place in the PL. We know our fate now and we know what it takes to survive and grow in what may be the best league in the world but not the most equitable. Decent ref today. 6

gkroon89 added 17:19 - Apr 5

At least we got a win at Bournemouth.



Palmer got away with one today - complete lack of concentration.



Wouldn’t have known we were playing to stay in the Premiership after that second half performance. It was so so bad.



Hey ho. Hopefully a few more things to cheers about in the Championship next season. 6

Broadbent23 added 17:21 - Apr 5

Was the pressure too much for us. A total lack of urgency in the second half. The shot tally for both sides tells the story. KMc left the substitutions too late and with our tired legs, it felt as though the crowd was getting edgy with the lack of shots.

The decision not to change the team didn't work for us. Relegation is now likely unless Man City get a huge point deduction. 3

Bert added 17:23 - Apr 5

@blueboy you obviously didn’t read the owners business plan or have chosen to spread fake facts. 1

gkroon89 added 17:24 - Apr 5

Blueboy I normally just have a little laugh when reading your comments and bypass them.



But…….your comment is ridiculous- we jumped leagues and it shows. The owners would have been thinking it will be a bonus if we stay up not the other way around.



You do half talk some rubbish.



Have you forgotten what was the 5 years plan after all. 2

Suffolkboy added 17:24 - Apr 5

What a shame, but the energy levels can’t be inexhaustible and we are ,regrettably, yet not quite up to the demanding PL game where we are still to develop and maximise both individually and as a unit .

We should be proud of the massive achievements to date ,and continue belief in this super Club ,which is going places and growing before our eyes !

Well done everyone — from the very top down !

COYB 3

delias_cheesy_flaps added 17:25 - Apr 5

What an abysmal second half, Wolves deserved the win.

Fortunate to be going in at HT 1 up, but nothing came from us in the second half.

Back to the world’s most exciting league next season.

I’d like to say the prem has been a blast, but it’s been totally friggin unenjoyable.

By far and away the least enjoyable of all our premier league visits. 5

Baino added 17:26 - Apr 5

The prem, unless you're competitive to stay in it, is a necessary evil for clubs like ours for the money which then helps us longer term try and build to be competitive, but the Championship is waaaay more entertaining. We'll come up again, fingers crossed we learn from this season and then push on.



Follow The Town Up Or Down. 5

bluebullet29l added 17:27 - Apr 5

Maybe km will realise he doesn't walk on water... 0

MVBlue added 17:33 - Apr 5

Home form has killed us. 29'000 in Portman road, Millions on players, an excellent manager.



But no, can't win at home, it should be a fortress.



Not sure why, need to work on that.

1

Leejames99 added 17:34 - Apr 5

That's it done, its on Mckenna today and I don't care what anyone says, he bought all those players for millions and sits them on bench so he can get the league 1 lads on and soon as he did we concede in seconds. Since when did Jack Taylor become a right winger and Chaplin a midfielder

then put on Phillogene on left when J Clarke plays left and Phillogene can play right. Those new signings will want away why did we buy players?

Phillips, Clarke, Woolf all on bench.

I feel people will get their wish and we will do a Luton, last year was a fluke season because Saramento and Hutchinson hit form and some players decent Championship players.

All we have done is been a shop window for our good players. You are not going to win a game playing 6 league 1 lads for half an hour in the Prem. Club has 40 million losses so Delap sale cover that, O'Shea, Burgess, Tunazabe, Hutchinson, Phillogene, Delap and J Clarke will ago, J Clarke won't want to sit on bench in Chsmpionship.

I said we should of stuck with Muric, all keepers make mistakes, but Palmer and Muric most likely both go and Walton, Slicker be 1 amd 2.

Starting 11 on first day of the season in Championship will almost 100% be

Walton

H Clarke

Baggott

Woolfenden

Davis

Morsy

Humphries

Broadhead

Burns

Hirst



Mckenna had a free pass this season but I don't think the board will be happy to see a 2 x 20 mill wingers sitting on bench and bringing on a 500k midfielder to play out of position and taking all our best players off to swap with his favourites, that's not management, there will be fine margins, bad ref, could of won no doubt about that, part of the journey, stick to the plan nonsense.



For me Mckenna and the lads from past have served us well but I think Mckenna is too sentimental and if I was board I'd go and get Sean Dyche ASAP who knows how to get a team straight back up, move on the old boys, try keep Cajuste, and our new signings and start a new era.



There is no pointing sticking with Taylor, Morsy, Burns, Davis etc because we know they aren't good enough for Prem and with Wrexham and Birmingham coming up with deep pockets, 2 or 3 of the big boys will still be there it will be no stroll to get up again.



It's been a great journey and all them lads and Mckenna have had a good journey but if we don't move on we will go the same way as Huddersfield, Luton, Sunderland, West Brom, Hull, Norwich, Watford etc there are loads of teams who couldn't get back up.



Today was a must win game at home and Mckenna makes those subs, I could see it coming.

Go and get Dyche or Gerrard Mr Ashton or Southgate or someone who can make big calls with Prem experience

-12

grow_our_own added 17:35 - Apr 5

Game of two halves. Feel McK was spooked by the tinker-man criticism. He's made unnecessary changes this season, but with two games in 2.5 days, we had to rotate or at least make early subs. Dead on our feet in the second half. Shouldn't have waited for players to cramp-up. Everything geared for August now. Luton, Norwich, West Brom and maybe Leeds show how difficult it is to spring back. Summer deals done earlier this time. 1

TimmyH added 17:37 - Apr 5

Deserved nothing after that 2nd half performance - couldn't keep the ball for more than 5 seconds trying to punt it up to a tiring Delap or Enciso will only get you so far, struggle to win the ball back in the middle third and largely outplayed and out passed which has been the story at PR this season.



Just of note didn't take long for Davis to be in a defensive mix up for their 2nd goal...the Championship now beckons. 8

therein61 added 17:39 - Apr 5

Fun while the season lasted but sorry to say no fun at all very very sad!! 1

Baino added 17:41 - Apr 5

The gulf in quality from top of champ to even 17th in the prem is getting bigger and bigger.

Three promoted went down last season, and it will be the same this. We spent £100m!!! £100m!!! And it's not worked. But, what that does is put us in a strong position for next year, and although sh!te tonight, the future, the long term picture is still very bright and this is just a small part of that process. We just have to be patient, we've had two seasons of highs, this is a low but, even though tonight it doesn't feel like it, there will be plenty more highs. 1

SickParrot added 17:42 - Apr 5

We hardly had a kick second half when Wolves showed that they deserve to stay in the Premier League. Only one home win all season is very disappointing and we only managed six shots at goal today compared with Wolves 22. Not many highlights in our brief flirtation with the Premier League. 8

TimmyH added 17:44 - Apr 5

Unfortunately to look to the future if and it's a big if the club needs to expand on it's foreign recruitment/scouting, more appropriate if we do get back to the Premiership. 2

OliveR16 added 17:44 - Apr 5

A very poor second half performance from a winning position in a crucial game. That performance will not win promotion back from the Championship. Major change needed to prepare for next season. 2

Phil1969 added 17:50 - Apr 5

Tosh not the game but the moronic comments. Our business plan was achieved early one step back two forward. We have a lot of good players an excellent manager the gulf between top two divisions is marked see last year and Championship this year.

Future is bright! -1

Leejames99 added 17:50 - Apr 5

I'm not to sure if people realise the impact of relegation, people saying Mckenna is the man, he young and still learning, no he isn't, Mckenna has been in Prem on touchline for seasons as first team coach at Man United and funny all 3 of those managers got sacked.

He never shouts on touchline and just says plan and process but why spend money, millions on players and have them on the bench. If anyone thinks we go back down, all the signings go and the old school will bring us back up then something is up, Championship is going to be very hard with alot of big hitters and Southampton and Leicester will be going again, we are no better than Saints, they only got 10 points 4 of which they got from us, it was seconds from 6.

Yes Ashton has a plan but he still has to answer to the owners and surely they will ask why spend over 100 million on substitutes.

Wolves rubbed their hands when Davis came on, straight away over to empty gap on right, Davis out of position and goal.

Mckenna and League Ones mostly should go with head held high, their are no fine margins between Championship and Premiership managers, there is no doubt about that.

Fresh start in Summer and establish in Championship. -1

