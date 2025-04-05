Morsy: We Owe It to the Fans to Keep Fighting For Results

Saturday, 5th Apr 2025 20:48 by Russell Claydon Crestfallen Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy underlined his side’s determination to go down fighting after a 2-1 home defeat to Wolves left them 12 points from Premier League safety with only seven games to play. The Blues saw a first-half lead from Liam Delap’s 16th minute close-range finish wiped out in the final 18 minutes with substitute Pablo Sarabia’s bouncing effort followed by Jorgen Strand Larsen sliding home on 84. Reflecting on the outcome of the key clash with the side directly above them in the Premier League table, his hometown club where he started his career, Morsy said: “Disappointing. We started the game well, got the lead and then a really scruffy goal for them managed to go in. Disappointing.” Asked if the energy levels had dipped in the second half off the back of Wednesday’s massive effort to over Bournemouth, he replied: “It's just the way the game goes sometimes in terms of flow of the game. “We had spells, they had spells. And then when they get the goal, we're obviously pushing because we have to win the game and he leaves us more open.” And he admitted it left a really flat dressing room. “Yes, of course, really disappointed,” he said. But with seven games still to go ahead of travelling to Chelsea next weekend, and 21 points to play for, he set out their stall to do everything they can to make their supporters proud of how they will end their first season back in the top flight for 22 years.

“It's a massive blow, but we owe it to ourselves and our fans to keep fighting every week and try and get some more results,” he said. “There's no way the manager and ourselves are going to let that slip. You've got to keep going. The fans travel a long way and pay the good money and we have to keep going and try our best. Whether that's good enough or not, we have to keep going.” Put to him that it has been a big step up for players in the squad who have completed back-to-back promotions, he replied: “It’s probably just fine margins more than anything. “There's been so many games this season where we've been really, really close to winning, but that's the level for you. “Lots of close games, lots of games on reflection we could have won or we could have got points from, but it isn't to be.” Asked whether the experience gathered over the course of the next seven games will be something that can be taken into next season, he said: “Of course. For the players and for your future in tough times in general, really. We're not going to go under because it's life lessons. If when it gets tough you go under you are going to have a difficult life.” As the senior captain of the side, Morsy affirmed he believe it is an experience the younger players will grow from. He said: “Yes, obviously it's tough, but it's a great experience and it's one they'll look back on fondly to be honest because each player has to make that decision on where they want to go and how they want to go about it. If they want to really work and if they want to fight, we're going to do that, but each person must make that decision.” He added: “We've got great lads here and ultimately this week it will be about getting

the mentality and the headspace right.” Morsy also recognised the effort the supporters had made for them and their debt of gratitude to now keep going for them. “They're really proud of the team and they pay good money to watch us. They've always supported us and undoubtedly we're going to go to the end,” he said. Asked if he could pinpoint why the side’s famous comebacks from the last two seasons have not happened this season, with leads instead being dropped on a recurring basis, he said: “Not really. It's just sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn’t. “I'm experienced enough now. I've had 15 seasons and some seasons it happens, some seasons it doesn't. It can be various things. “But we've been in a lot of games, but unfortunately we haven't been able to see them out.” All three of the goals in the Wolves game were subject to delays for VAR to analyse if they were potentially offside before eventually confirming they weren’t, ruining the celebration element. And Morsy added his voice to the swathe of opinion that it has been taking too long.

He said: “Yes, it's ridiculous really. The managers come out and say it ruins a spectacle and in many ways it does. Every decision is minutes long, for both teams.



“Whatever the scenario, it just slows the game down ridiculously really. It's one part of the game which I think everyone can agree on that they’re not really happy with.”

