TWTV Video Verdict - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunday, 6th Apr 2025 10:09

The TWTV team reflect on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to Wolves and effectively the end of the Blues’ fight to stay in the Premier League.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on the game and start to look ahead to life in the Championship.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

Photo: TWTD