Town Women Aiming to All But Confirm Title at Watford
Sunday, 6th Apr 2025 10:17
Ipswich Town Women will all but confirm the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time if they beat Watford at Wealdstone’s Grosvenor Vale this afternoon (KO 2pm).
Joe Sheehan’s side moved three points clear of second-placed Hashtag United by beating Gwalia United 2-0 at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe last Sunday.
And with the Essex club, who have only two games remaining, not in action this weekend, Town taking the gap to six points plus their goal difference, which is 28 superior to the Tags’, would mean the Blues would win the title, barring hugely unlikely results in the final couple of weekends.
However, Watford are currently fourth in the table, 11 points behind Town, and are unlikely to give the Blues an easy afternoon, the Hornets having been the only side to take points off Sheehan’s team at the Martello Ground this season via a 0-0 draw back in September.
Today’s game was originally scheduled to be played in February but was called off the night before as the pitch was considered “unstable and unsafe” having been used by Wealdstone that afternoon.
Meanwhile, defender Megan Wearing won her first Scotland U23s cap in a 3-1 friendly defeat to Denmark at the Pinatar Arena in Spain on Thursday. They face Portugal in their second and final match of the trip this afternoon.
Elsewhere, keeper Nina Meollo, who is on loan at AFC Sudbury, won her first senior cap with the Philippines as her side thrashed the United Arab Emirates 4-1 in Dubai in the early hours of Saturday.
The 20-year-old becomes the second Town Women’s player to win a full international cap following Natasha Thomas, who made her Jamaica debut earlier in the season.
