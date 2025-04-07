Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Topic: Gamechanger Takeover Four Years On
Monday, 7th Apr 2025 11:38

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Gamechanger’s takeover of Town, while we're all hurting a fair bit at the moment, it’s been a remarkable period in the club’s history, what have been your highlights?

Photo: Matchday Images



bobble added 11:54 - Apr 7
My highlight was
harrydarbyshire added 11:56 - Apr 7
My Memory is seeing the redevelopment at Portman Road while also the two promotions and ofc being in the top flight
Flight_of_Shefki added 12:00 - Apr 7
Actually achieving promotion to the PL and then shedding out £100m + on players. Relegation or not - THAT is a highlight for me.
superblues9 added 12:05 - Apr 7
McKenna and premier league !
