Town Topic: Gamechanger Takeover Four Years On

Monday, 7th Apr 2025 11:38

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Gamechanger’s takeover of Town, while we're all hurting a fair bit at the moment, it’s been a remarkable period in the club’s history, what have been your highlights?

Add your favourite memories, stories and YouTube videos in the Comments section below.





Photo: Matchday Images

bobble added 11:54 - Apr 7

My highlight was 0

harrydarbyshire added 11:56 - Apr 7

My Memory is seeing the redevelopment at Portman Road while also the two promotions and ofc being in the top flight 0

Flight_of_Shefki added 12:00 - Apr 7

Actually achieving promotion to the PL and then shedding out £100m + on players. Relegation or not - THAT is a highlight for me. 0