Burgess Linked With La Liga Move

Monday, 7th Apr 2025 21:35 La Liga Girona are in advanced talks regarding the signing of Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess, according to reports in Spain. Burgess, 29, is out of contract with Town at the end of the season and, according to Marca, is being targeted by Girona, who are 15th in the La Liga table, with the Australia international said to be receptive to a move to Spain. The Aberdeen-born defender joined the Blues in the summer of 2021 from Accrington Stanley, signing a contract which ran to last summer when Town triggered a one-year extension on that deal. The one-time Fulham academy youngster has been a key player on the Blues’ climb from League One to the Premier League, making a total of 112 starts and 10 sub appearances, scoring five goals. This season, following the signing of Jacob Greaves from Hull City, Burgess has been in and out of the side but has still made 12 starts and one sub appearance.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



muccletonjoe added 21:43 - Apr 7

Our defence is better with him than without him. 7

trulyblue added 21:43 - Apr 7

Has never let us down.... Should be looking at keeping him for another 12 months but suspect that he'll be chasing more security. 4

bringmeaKuqi added 21:48 - Apr 7

Will.always be thankful for his goal at Coventry. He would be fine for one more year in the championship but the reality is that if we went up again we'd need to replace him anyway. So, who can argue if he can get 2-3 years in La Liga 0

churchmans81 added 21:50 - Apr 7

I’d like to see Burgess stay as he’s been a mainstay of our defence in the more successful campaigns and I’m sure he’d do a job in the Championship. That said, I imagine a decent contract in the weather in Girona and playing Madrid and Barcelona can’t be ignored. Additionally, we bought Greaves on the back of an impressive season in the Championship and I’m sure if he plays week in week out next season (assuming Wolves don’t implode whilst we pull off a miracle) then he’ll be a standout player for us, and eyeing a return to the Premier League come next May, or earlier in the season hopefully. 0

December1963 added 22:01 - Apr 7

Would be a big miss next season probably the best out and out defender in the club. But if he goes then thanks for everything you’ve done and the great memories, would wish you all the best for the future. 2

Leejames99 added 22:05 - Apr 7

Fair play, he has been one who has made step up but at 29 a new experience might suit, but if he goes then I still think we need an older experienced defender to be available, someone who is out of contract and could be an option is Victor Lindelof, if Mckenna gets him in through knowing him we could maybe keep Cajuste as they Sweden teammates. Creswell out of contract take him back to do LB with Connor Townsend, Ashley Yoing out of contract get him for RB with H Clarke and we have Woolfenden, O'Shea, Greaves, Baggott Johnson.

Be happy with that.

I'd like to see Burgess get a 2 year deal but I agree Greaves was bought for that position next season and Woolfenden has been good. Lots options but could do with a few experienced lads in there.

-4

WhoisJimmyJuan added 22:06 - Apr 7

A straightforward, no nonsense reliable defender who could hold his own in the Championship. I bet he's a great dressing room influence too. I'd rather he stayed personally too. 1

westernblue added 22:10 - Apr 7

I find the lack of consistent selection of Cameron Burgess one of the oddest aspects of Town’s team management this season. Aside from his strength in the air and his positional nous defending in the penalty area, he seems to me to be the only left-sided defender who can consistently find and release team mates in space down the left. If he goes, good luck to him. La Liga is an exciting destination, and, from nowhere - a bit like us of late - Girona have become a good addition. 2

TractorBlue00 added 22:10 - Apr 7

It’s a shame if he’s leaving and especially on a free but good luck to him it’s a chance to try something new and with a very decent la liga club that finished 3rd last year. A positive is that this will give greaves a big chance to play regularly next season and he will hopefully improve and be an improvement long term as he’s still relatively young and hasn’t been quite as good as Cam this seaso in my opinion. 1

Mark added 22:33 - Apr 7

To let Burgess go on a free after paying £15m for Greaves would be really bad business, as they seem a similar level and would both be very good in the Championship. I thought the days of losing good players on free transfers was over. 0

trevski_s added 22:42 - Apr 7

I really hope he doesnt go as he has been a ROCK in the defence and really handled the jump up the leagues really well. Its a tough one though as Woolfy has really stepped up too and O Shea has been really impressive as well. Greaves is young too and will probably improve as well but really hoped we would keep hold of all 4 1

WaltonBlueNaze added 22:54 - Apr 7

Leejames99 - April Fools Day was last week, Lindelof, Cresswell and Ashley Young!!! 0

ipswichultra added 22:58 - Apr 7

Can’t blame him for wanting a move, he can’t guarantee first team football at Ipswich, and with one eye on the World Cup (a career peak for any footballer) with Australia, needs to be getting games. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments