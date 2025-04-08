U21s at Peterborough
Tuesday, 8th Apr 2025 09:30
Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Peterborough United at their Idverde Training Ground this afternoon (KO 1.30pm).
John McGreal’s side, who drew 2-2 at home to Wigan last week with Tudor Mendel (pictured) and Fraser Heard the goalscorers, are sixth in PDL2 South with Posh seventh in PDL2 North.
Meanwhile, the U18s were thrashed 7-0 by PDL2 North leaders Burnley at Playford Road on Saturday having been 3-0 down at half-time.
Elsewhere, schoolboy Jayden Adetiba, 15, who joined the Blues from Arsenal in February following a trial, is with the United Arab Emirates squad at the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Suadi Arabia.
Adetiba came on as a half-time sub as his side were beaten 4-1 by Japan in their opening group game on Friday and then was introduced from the bench again on 74 in a 2-0 victory over Australia, despite having been reduced to 10 men in the latter stages.
Born in Nigeria, Adetiba spent time living in Dubai as a child before being spotted by Arsenal in 2018 while playing at a tournament in South Africa.
He previously represented the UAE at U16s level in November and is the first Town player to win a cap for the country at any level.
Photo: Matchday Images
