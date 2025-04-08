Hirst: O'Shea Obvious Choice as Morsy's Deputy

Tuesday, 8th Apr 2025 12:30 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Dara O’Shea has the leadership qualities to be a natural captain, according to Blues teammate George Hirst. O’Shea has skippered Town six times in the Premier League this season when regular club captain Sam Morsy has been unavailable or not selected. The Republic of Ireland international has been a constant in Kieran McKenna’s team selection throughout the season, having started every league match since his debut against Brighton and Hove Albion back in September. With many of the squad possessing strong leadership qualities, Hirst believes O’Shea stands out from the rest in terms of an obvious replacement when Morsy is not on the field. “It’s something that doesn’t surprise me at all,” he said. “When Skip’s not playing and Dara is, it’s the natural move. He’s taken on that role really well and not shied away from it at all. “It’s a testament to his character, he’s definitely got that in his personality so going forward it will be something he’s very good at. “He’s a good lad and we’ve got a changing room full of people like that, everyone knows when to be serious and everyone’s got it in them and people lead in different ways. “Dara’s one that will lead with how he trains, the intensity that he trains at and also vocally. You’ve got some lads who aren’t as vocal but the quality on the pitch is undeniable.

“He’s got a little bit of everything in that sense which is something that he's stepped on when he’s been captain.” It is not just O’Shea’s leadership that has been widely praised, though. The defender’s performance levels have been consistently strong throughout the season, particularly in recent months. That is despite O’Shea switching between a more natural centre-back position and a hybrid right-back position at times when Axel Tuanzebe has been unavailable through two hamstring injuries. “He’s a top centre-half, to be honest,” Hirst continued. “He’s aggressive, he’s front-footed, he’s strong and he’s very vocal which in that position on the pitch you need. “He’s just a good lad to have around the changing room – he's very funny, he’s dry with his banter at times which is probably an Irish thing. “He’s been brilliant this season, he’s really nailed down a slot in the team and a slot in the changing room, all the boys absolutely love him. He’s another one who’s been top and pulling others up to his level when you’re training against him. “I spend a lot of time in and around him not trying to let him get too close to me. It’s been nice for myself training against centre-halves who have been in the Premier League and are at that level. That’s definitely something that has helped me raise my level.” One of O’Shea’s fellow defenders Cameron Burgess has had to bide his time to get opportunities in the Premier League this season having been a part of the side to earn back-to-back promotions from League One. Hirst, who has also achieved the same feat with the Blues, said: “Absolutely incredible, you see him going away with Australia and playing two 90-minutes so he was ready to come in. He’s another one who has been waiting for his opportunity and when he’s had that opportunity he’s been really good. “Now he’s in the team I’m sure he’ll be wanting to stay there as anyone who is in the starting XI does. I think he’s handled the step-up really well, we all know Burge’s qualities and he’s gone out and shown that. Hopefully there’s plenty more of that.” While Burgess, who is being linked with a summer move to Girona in La Liga, was down under on international duty, Hirst was eagerly celebrating his first senior call-up with Scotland, having qualified for the Tartan Army through his paternal grandfather. Hirst, who previously represented England at youth level, said it was a dream come true to make his international debut last month and hopes there will be more honours to come in the future. The 26-year-old said: “I must admit it’s something that as a young kid you aspire to get to that level. International football is the pinnacle of world football, so I’ll be forever grateful to Steve Clarke for giving me the opportunity to go and play for Scotland. “It’s something that I’m hoping is not the last time. Hopefully towards the end of the season I can keep contributing for Ipswich and that means I’ll keep getting selected for the squad. It was a massive opportunity for myself and one that I was really happy about.” Hirst was joined in the squad by Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker, who he says helped play a part in integrating him among his new teammates. “It was nice to have Slicks there to make that transition a little bit easier,” he said. “Having met the boys now, if Slicks wasn’t there I think it would have been pretty smooth anyway because they’re a great set of lads. “But without a doubt having Slicks there made it a lot easier, he’s a vocal lad himself and he’s very easy to get along with other people. He found himself in the same position and it was nice that he could help introduce me to other people. It definitely made it a little bit easier. “It’s a different way of doing things. You get there and you don’t get a lot of time together. It’s hard to build those relationships, once you’ve been there for a few camps it probably gets a little bit easier. “All the boys were absolutely incredible with me, they took to me really well and I really enjoyed being around all of them so it was nice in that sense. It was an opportunity that I was never going to pass up on and hopefully one that I get again.”

