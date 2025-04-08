U21s Win at Peterborough

Tuesday, 8th Apr 2025 16:06 Town’s U21s secured a 3-2 victory over Peterborough United at their Idverde Training Ground this afternoon, despite the home side staging a late ultimately unsuccessful comeback. Jamie Mauge gave John McGreal’s side the lead in the 22nd minute, then six minutes later Bradley Ihionvien missed a chance to level from the spot. Rio Morgan (pictured) added a second for the Blues seven minutes after the restart, before January signing Somto Boniface netted a free-kick in the 65th minute to make it 3-0. Posh fought back late on and with seven minutes remaining pulled one back from the penalty spot, Ihionvien having been successful on that occasion, then Chris Conn-Clarke reduced Town’s advantage still further on 85. But the Blues held on to claim the three points. U21s: Williamson, Babb, Boniface, Elliott, Onuchukwu, Turner, Mendel, Trialist, Mauge, Taylor (c), Morgan. Subs: Trialist, Fletcher, O'Keefe, Domi, Adebayo.

Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



Gforce added 16:41 - Apr 8

Anyone know how are two Trialists got on ?? 0

LeightonBuzzardBlue added 17:35 - Apr 8

Boniface sounds really promising since he's joined - one to expect to be called up for pre-season? 0

