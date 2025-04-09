Maidstone Fan's Trial Date Set

Wednesday, 9th Apr 2025 12:15

The Maidstone fan accused of assault when falling from the top tier of the Cobbold Stand on a man and a woman during the FA Cup tie between the Blues and the Stones in January 2024 is to stand trial in October 2026.

John Ryan, 61, of Rochester Street, Chatham, Kent, who is accused of dropping onto home supporters in the section below when his team, which ultimately won the tie 2-1, scored their opening goal, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released on unconditional bail.

A pre-trial hearing is set to take place on 30th September 2026 with the trial on a two-week warning list to commence from 5th October 2026.

At the time of the incident, which was shared widely on social media, Suffolk Constabulary said no action would be taken with the matter being dealt with by the club and Safety Advisory Group.

However, Ryan was charged at the end of August last year and the following month appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court where he pleaded not guilty.

As a result of the incident, Town fitted transparent barriers to prevent a recurrence.





Photo: Matchday Images