Delap Release Clause Â£30m
Wednesday, 9th Apr 2025 16:41
Blues striker Liam Delapâ€™s relegation release clause, which seems certain to be activated this summer, is reportedly Â£30 million.
The existence of clauses in the Â£15 million-plus-Â£5 million-top-ups deal Town agreed with Manchester City last summer have been known since the time of the move, but with Blues CEO Mark Ashton keeping his cards close to his chest when quizzed on them recently.
Now, according to The Guardian, should Town go down, which barring a miracle they are set to do, the 22-year-old will be available for Â£30 million, not the higher figures which have previously been rumoured.
City are known to have included a 20 per cent sell-on in the deal, thereby further reducing the sum the Blues will receive for their 12-goal top scorer.
As previously reported, Chelsea and Manchester United, whose technical director Jason Wilcox knows the England U21 international from his time at the Etihad, are leading the chase for Delap, who has caught the eye of top clubs in England and also Europe in an outstanding first season in the top flight.
Tottenham were reported to have sent a scout to watch him at the weekend, while Newcastle and Liverpool are also believed to have shown interest, along with Juventus.
City are widely known to have included a buy-back clause in the deal but are not understood to be eyeing a reunion this summer.
Photo: Matchday Images
