U21s Host Coventry at Portman Road, U18s at Wigan

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 10:20 Townâ€™s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Coventry City at Portman Road this evening (7pm), while the U18s face Wigan Athletic at their Christopher Park training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am). John McGrealâ€™s side, more youthful than it was earlier in the season due to the large number of players out on loan, are unbeaten in seven having won 3-2 away at Peterborough United on Tuesday, Jamie Mauge (pictured), Rio Morgan and January signing Somto Boniface the goalscorers. They are fifth in PDL2 South with the Sky Blues in the same position in PDL2 North. Season ticket holders can gain free entry, one each, but complimentary ticket must be obtained here rather than their season ticket being presented at a turnstile. Members are also entitled to one complimentary ticket available via the same route.Â The U18s were hammered 7-0 by PDL2 North leaders Burnley at Playford Road last weekend and David Wrightâ€™s team, who are ninth in PDL2 South, will be looking to bounce back from that defeat against the Latics, who are fifth in PDL2 North. Meanwhile, academy schoolboy Jayden Adetiba, 15, who joined the Blues from Arsenal in February following a trial, has helped the United Arab Emirates through to the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Adetiba came on as a 57th-minute sub as the UAE drew 1-1 with Vietnam in their final group game yesterday to secure second spot in the group having previously come off the bench in the 4-1 defeat to group winners Japan and a 2-0 win against Australia. They will face Uzbekistan on Sunday. Born in Nigeria, Adetiba spent time living in Dubai as a child before being spotted by Arsenal in 2018 while playing at a tournament in South Africa. He previously represented the UAE at U16s level in November and is the first Town player to win a cap for the country at any level.

Photo: Matchday Images



