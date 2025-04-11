McKenna Commits Future to Town
Friday, 11th Apr 2025 14:39
Town boss Kieran McKenna has committed his future to the club even if, as expected, the Blues are relegated to the Championship.
Last summer, McKenna was the subject of interest from Sunday’s opponents Chelsea, Brighton and Manchester United last summer, holding talks with all three, before signing a new four-year deal.
Ahead of what might have been another summer of speculation, the Northern Irishman, 38, was asked whether he was committed to the club even with the Blues set to be relegated from the Premier League.
“Short answer is yes. I’m still happy here,” he said. “The year has been a challenge, it was always going to be a challenge.
“The fact that it was going to be a big challenge was one of the reasons I wanted to stay last year because I felt it was the right thing to do.
“As I’ve said after the game a few times, I think the club has a fantastically bright future in many, many different ways. I think it’s a club that’s on the up, irrespective of a possible, you could say a probable, backwards step this year, I think there’s still the potential to make some big strides over the next few years.
“I’m excited to be part of that, I’m proud to lead it. I’m proud to lead the club where we’re in League One, I’m proud to lead the club when we were in the Championship and I’m proud to lead the club now in the Premier League. That doesn’t change my perspective too much.
“We’re already looking forward, irrespective of what division we’re in, we’re already looking forward to progressing the club further.”
TWTD
