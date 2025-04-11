McKenna Commits Future to Town

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 14:39 Town boss Kieran McKenna has committed his future to the club even if, as expected, the Blues are relegated to the Championship. Last summer, McKenna was the subject of interest from Sunday’s opponents Chelsea, Brighton and Manchester United last summer, holding talks with all three, before signing a new four-year deal. Ahead of what might have been another summer of speculation, the Northern Irishman, 38, was asked whether he was committed to the club even with the Blues set to be relegated from the Premier League. “Short answer is yes. I’m still happy here,” he said. “The year has been a challenge, it was always going to be a challenge. “The fact that it was going to be a big challenge was one of the reasons I wanted to stay last year because I felt it was the right thing to do. “As I’ve said after the game a few times, I think the club has a fantastically bright future in many, many different ways. I think it’s a club that’s on the up, irrespective of a possible, you could say a probable, backwards step this year, I think there’s still the potential to make some big strides over the next few years. “I’m excited to be part of that, I’m proud to lead it. I’m proud to lead the club where we’re in League One, I’m proud to lead the club when we were in the Championship and I’m proud to lead the club now in the Premier League. That doesn’t change my perspective too much. “We’re already looking forward, irrespective of what division we’re in, we’re already looking forward to progressing the club further.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



NorthLondonBlue2 added 14:41 - Apr 11

Excellent news!



I'm the most positive I've ever been about an impending relegation, and I've seen a few!



12

BaaBaaBlue added 14:42 - Apr 11

This is exactly the news I wanted to hear. Premier League 2.0 will be better! 9

itsonlyme added 14:44 - Apr 11

Brilliant news. Already looking forward to next season. COYB 5

bluesince84 added 14:47 - Apr 11

It sounds good …. But I don’t see what he says as ‘I’m staying . ‘ in these days it needs to be cast in stone … he just says … I’m happy to be here … if Brighton offered him a 5 year deal … he would be happy there too …. 1

TedTurnip added 14:47 - Apr 11

The fact that he has nipped that in the bud ahead of the summer rumour nonsense is highly admirable. Leading from the front and showing what it means to get behind a team and how much impact that can have. If anyone wants a better example of why positivity in hard times is so valuable you won’t find a better one than this. Good on him! Next season will be one to remember I am sure





1

johnwarksshorts added 14:50 - Apr 11

On the face of it this is very positive news. But nor 100% guaranteed. I hope he does stay. 1

Blue_In_Boston added 14:50 - Apr 11

Fantastic to hear. We don't want anyone else benefiting from this seasons tough learning curve.



Let's hope that means we can prepare for next season without the uncertainty of last year's will he or won't he be here. 1

BotesdaleBlue added 14:55 - Apr 11

I'm feeling exactly the same as you NorthLondonBlue.



I still remember relegation in 1986 as the saddest moment of my football supporting life. We've had plenty of downs since then, but nothing compared to 1986.



In contrast, my feelings are totally different now with optimism for the future the main thought. Sure I'm still very disapointed. but overall it is a world away form 1986 for me personally.



Anyway this is just the news I wanted to hear. Fantastic. 0

Vancouver_Blue added 15:00 - Apr 11

Great news 0

chorltonskylineblue added 15:00 - Apr 11

Finger in the air prediction. Russell Martin to Leicester, Danny Rohl to Southampton. Leeds, Burnley & Sheff Utd to go up. The sides missing out on promotion to stick with their managers.



Not a walk in the park, but fancy our chances. Hope we have some realistic midfield targets lined up to replace Cajuste, Phillips and Luongo. Hopefully Humphreys can make the step up to Championship level too. 0

Leutard added 15:03 - Apr 11

Danny Rohl is the other manager that scares me the most in the championship, but as long as we have McKenna we'll be absolutely fine 0

Linkboy13 added 15:07 - Apr 11

Dispite being outclassed in the Premier league the team spirit has been good which is testament to the manager and coaching staff If he does get offered a job at a decent Premier league club say Brighton i wouldn't hold it against him if he took it. Any club wanting his services would have to pay a large sum as he's on a big contract at Ipswich. 0

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 15:12 - Apr 11

I don't actually think this changes anything. Of course when put to him he is going to say he is happy here and committed because he is under contract. Like someone else has said he could be happy elsewhere and if offers come in he could think different. Personally I see it as 50/50 he'll be here at the start of the season. I hope he is. 0

TomCruise added 15:12 - Apr 11

Yeah, this is massive news really.



Replacing McKenna would be a giant task so if he stays then the project continues. His biggest task I think will be to rebuild our midfield and although I expect Delap to go, i'd say we stand a better chance of him staying if McKenna is too.



It feels counterintuitive to say we have done well this season given that we are going down, but overall, it is true. 0

ghostofescobar added 15:13 - Apr 11

Semantics I know, and probably the cynic in me, but that wasn’t him staying he will be here. He said “yes” to whether he is committed to the club. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll take that over some woolly “let’s wait and see what happens”, “not looking beyond the next game” type blarney. 0

backwaywhen added 15:14 - Apr 11

In McKenna we trust …… 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments