McKenna: Chelsea Too Early For Hutchinson, Delap Misses Training, Muric Out For Season

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 15:12 Forward Omari Hutchinson remains unavailable for Sunday’s trip to face his old club Chelsea, while a couple of other players have knocks which will be assessed - among them striker Liam Delap - and keeper Aro Muric has been ruled out for the season having undergone surgery on his shoulder. Hutchinson has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered in training after returning from international duty with the U21s. “Omari’s still doubtful going into this one,” McKenna said. “We’ve had one or two knocks from the last game, which have had to be looked at, one or two being assessed. “None of the long-term ones are back yet, if we’re talking about, not Wes [Burns] and Chieo [Ogbene], but Sam Szmodics and Omari, it’s probably going to be a little bit soon for this weekend.” Striker Delap, who Chelsea are one of the frontrunners to sign in the summer, missed training earlier in the week having suffered a heavy knock in the Wolves match and seems likely to be one of those being assessed. “He picked up a really heavy knock on Saturday in the game, so he’s missed some training this week, but I know his full focus is on getting ready to help the team,” McKenna said. Keeper Muric is out for the season with the injury he suffered while away with Kosovo: “Aro’s had surgery on his shoulder, so it will be a matter of months, so that’s his season finished for him and he’ll return at some point of pre-season.” McKenna suggests it’s unlikely the former Burnley man will be available for Kosovo’s summer internationals. “I’ll let other people notify that but it’s a pretty serious injury, so he’s going to be out for a good while,” he said. Asked why Ben Godfrey, who hasn’t featured since the Spurs game at the end of February, hasn’t been involved, McKenna said: “A couple of different reasons, he’s had some injury and illness in the couple of weeks after that. “And other than that we’ve gone with different selections in the last few weeks with Axel [Tuanzebe] in that position, who I think has performed very, very well. “And when Axel hasn’t been available, the balance with Dara [O’Shea] playing in that position and Luke Woolfenden playing as the middle centre-back position has also been something that we like and a balance that has been good for us. “Ben’s back training now, he’s training fully with the group, he’s been good around his teammates. “As I’ve said many times, I think coming to a new club in January is difficult, irrespective that he’s a player with Premier League experience and you’d think that would make it easier to settle. “Settling in January, especially when you haven’t played many games that season and getting up to speed with the toughest league in the world is really difficult, and that was a challenge to Ben in the first couple of weeks and in the weeks since we’ve been using some other people in that position.” McKenna is still hopeful Sammie Szmodics could be back later in the season following ankle surgery. “Possible, he’s making good progress,” he said.” He’s nowhere near fit yet, but he’s making progress. It’s possible we’ll see him before the end.” Regarding longer term absentees Burns and Ogbene’s recovery from ACL and achilles surgery respectively, he added: “They’re chipping away, they’re both long injuries and not easy rehabs, but they’re in a good place for it, a good environment, good dressing room. Helps them that they’ve got each other, doesn’t help us! “I have to say, it’s been a blow that hits us every week because the physicality of our right side has been an absolute linchpin, really, whether that was Wes Burns or Kayden Jackson last year, the physicality of that right-hand side is something that has allowed the rest of our team and individuals to really flourish. “So to lose both of them to season-ending injuries and to lose Axel behind them, who again in terms of physical presence, pace and power, which is a really key ingredient, is also right at the top of that list, has been a big, big blow. “But they’re both doing well, both will be back to full health next year and they’ve both got each other to support through the process at least.”

Photo: Matchday Images



