McKenna: Discussions Held With Burgess and Tuanzebe

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 15:15 by Kallum Brisset Town boss Kieran McKenna has provided a contract update on defensive duo Cameron Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe, whose terms are both set to expire at the end of the season. Burgess has been a key figure for the Blues throughout the journey from League One and has featured 13 times in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Spanish side Girona this summer, where Marca are reporting that the La Liga outfit are in advanced talks with the Town defender. McKenna confirmed talks are ongoing with all parties and that he does not know whether Burgess will remain at the club beyond the end of the season, but says he is keen to keep hold of the Australia international. “Cameron is a very important player for us and an important player for the club,” he said. “There’s been conversations for quite a period of time now. “I don’t have the most up-to-date version of those but those conversations have been going on for quite a while. I don’t think there’s a definite conclusion yet or it would have been concluded already. “Cameron is a senior player now. He’s in the last year of his contract and he has his right to explore his options. I think it’s right that he does that and the club has their right to make the offers that they see best fit. “Irrespective of whatever happens in the summer, Cameron’s always going to go down in the folklore of this club now. He’s someone we think is very important and if it’s the right thing for his career to stay and be part of it next year then I would certainly be more than happy with that from my perspective and want to have him around. “If, from Cameron’s point of view or the club’s point of view, there’s a different direction then it won’t change too much in my eyes over the last few years. “I don’t think there’s anything 100 per cent concrete either way but I know it’s something that’s been discussed for a while.” Fellow defender Tuanzebe is also at risk of leaving Portman Road on a free transfer at the end of the season, with McKenna confirming talks are also ongoing. “There’s been discussions,” he said. “Again, with all those situations that you could mention, everyone’s focus has just been on the games for now. “Axel’s someone who we really like and he’s an important player for us. I think it's been a great move for him and a great move for us, he’s rebuilt himself here after some difficult years. “I think he’s had some misfortune this year but is generally in a much better place than when he arrived. I’d certainly like him to stay as part of the club and I think there could be a lot of value and benefit in that for all parties concerned. “At the same time, between Axel and the club, Axel’s a good professional and is entitled to consider his future at this point of his career and the club are entitled to do the same. “I’m sure when a conclusion is reached there’ll be notification, but until that he’s shown a fantastic commitment level in the way he’s got himself back really quickly from his injury and got through the games last week way more than what any of us could have expected. “His commitment to the cause means that I know his full focus is on helping the team at the moment and the future will bring what it will bring. If Axel can stay a part of the team and the club then I would certainly be very happy with that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



