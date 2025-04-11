McKenna: Recruitment Work Leaves Us in a Very, Very Strong Position Going Into Next Season

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 17:05 Blues manager Kieran McKenna believes Town’s recruitment leaves the club in a “very, very strong position” going into next season. With the Blues almost certainly going down to the Championship, star striker Liam Delap looks certain to move on with Chelsea and Manchester United the leading contenders to trigger his £30 million relegation release clause. Centre-half Cameron Burgess is understood to be interesting La Liga side Girona, while Axel Tuanzebe, like the Australian international, is out of contract in the summer, although with the Blues having spoken to them both regarding new terms. While there may be interest in other members of the squad, Town seem likely to keep hold of most of those currently at Portman Road with McKenna feeling the business which has been done since promotion has put the club in a positive situation whichever division they’re in next season. “I think coming up, the position we were in in the summer, one of our priorities had to be investing in the squad, but that we were protected for the future,” he said. “People can talk about our net spend [more than £130 million over the season] being quite high, but our net spend in the decade before that is probably from a Premier League perspective something amounting to zero. “Our money in the summer was spent on a mixture of young, talented players where you pay a premium but where you know there’s potentially a very high return in terms of developing those assets and players who have done well in the Championship. “In essence, I think the club has been really driven and ambitious in the summer but has protected the long-term future of the club because as a newly promoted team the division it is hard and for a newly promoted team on our journey it was always going to be very hard, so it was very important not to do anything reckless or anything naive which could leave the club in a difficult position in the next few years. “On the contrary, I think the work that’s been done leaves the club in a very, very strong position going into next season, irrespective of what division we’re in.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



trevski_s added 17:19 - Apr 11

McKenna spot on once again. You have to imagine when McKenna and Ashton were looking at signings for this season they already had the thought of relegation in the mind and you can imagine with each potential signing the question about relegation was asked to make sure the players were for the club and not just for the Premier League. Will some players leave? They probably will, would be weird seeing a whole summer transfer window with no one moving in either direction. Essentially this summer the club had to build for both the Championship as well as fighting in the Premier League where as if we had a second season in the Championship, we would have focused more on strengthening the Championship squad we built in League 1 and then look building the Premier League squad similar to how we did in McKennas 2nd season in League 1. I believe McKenna and Ashton did an amazing job with some of the signings they got in but I think maybe it was just too many in one go 1

Leejames99 added 17:54 - Apr 11

It was pretty clear they planned for Championship recruitment wise, got the ground and Training Ground Prem ready, will make a profit on Delap (I still think he will have a time clause on release deal of 2 seasons time will tell be great if there is .

We now recruit again, midfield is priority , pray Cajuste stays.

Another top striker.

All good.

I hope for West Ham game the lads from League 1 all play together so the fans can thank them. Hope Morsy gets a Saudi Contract.

Walton might go to West Brom or similar.

Hopefully Burgess and Tunazabe stay Broadhead and Woolfenden maybe Hirst but I think he might go to Rangers or Aberdeen or similar won't want to warm bench another season and I don't fancy the worry of a 7 goal a season striker getting us up we need a prolific striker if Delap goes and maybe a Danny Ings would be a shrewd move on a free and could do a Chris's Woods.



At least we will get to see Pirtman Road rocking again, this season has done the club no damaged just put us in a better position 0

gsoly added 18:06 - Apr 11

'Hirst might go to a Rangers or Aberdeen or similar.'



What are we doing here. 0

MickMillsTash added 18:17 - Apr 11

Aberdeen could not afford Hirst - it was just a few years ago they lost a striker to Salford.

Rangers are in a mess unless they get Champions league, which they won't.

Danny Ings is good but a crock and expensive.

I was hoping McKenna might have elaborated on the off filed recruitment team - next season we are going to need a centre mid or 2, a striker if Delap goes - Hirst is injured too often AND I'm not confident in at least 2 of the keepers - Hladky coming back for 3 promotions on the spin? 0

grinch added 18:26 - Apr 11

Would not say his recruiting has been that good reeally you can count cajuste as a positive but he will be gone Philips gone Delap gone possibly Oshea gone they have been good with townsend others Greaves Philogene Hutchinson Clarke Taylor not made the grade at all not good business it has been said before we should have looked further than UK we now have to rely on players who should have gone. I think we are going to have a shock teams will want to beat us and this talk of automatic return with a team who havent won a game for ages it becomes a havit we might find we are in yhat league for a few seasons before we make a return. McKenna wont have teams lining up like last season as his stock is shot so he needs to build his reputation back up as it isnt good after his failure this year spending more money than nearly all teams in UK and ending up in bottom 3 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments