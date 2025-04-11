Town Sign Trialist Mthunzi
Friday, 11th Apr 2025 20:16
Town have signed former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Corbin Mthunzi on a two-year professional contract following his recent trial.
Mthunzi featured for the U21s in the games against QPR and Chelsea in March at centre-half, although can also operate in central midfield.
“New chapter, new dreams! Proud to sign with Ipswich Town!” the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Mthunzi won England caps at U15 and U16 levels, but also qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father.
