Town Sign Trialist Mthunzi

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 20:16

Town have signed former Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Corbin Mthunzi on a two-year professional contract following his recent trial.

Mthunzi featured for the U21s in the games against QPR and Chelsea in March at centre-half, although can also operate in central midfield.

“New chapter, new dreams! Proud to sign with Ipswich Town!” the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Mthunzi won England caps at U15 and U16 levels, but also qualifies to play for Zimbabwe through his father.





Photo: Instagram