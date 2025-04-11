Buabo Nets On Return as U21s Beat Coventry

Friday, 11th Apr 2025 21:16 The Blues U21s took their unbeaten run to eight matches after defeating Coventry City 4-1 at Portman Road, Tommy Taylor, Jamie Mauge, Somto Boniface and Gerrard Buabo, on his return from injury, scoring the goals. Town fielded 18-year-old trialist Kaleb Dyke, who is currently with Leicester City, in midfield for the second game runing, while another trialist, Max Asante-Boakye, an 18-year-old centre-half with Aston Villa, was on the bench. Also among the subs was striker Buabo, who has missed most of the season through injury. The Blues took the lead in the fifth minute when skipper Taylor was played in behind the Sky Bluesâ€™ backline from deep, took it wide of keeper Eliot Meredith, who had advanced well out of his goal, before shooting into the empty net. Town continued to dominate and in the 11th minute they made it 2-0, Taylor threading in number nine Mauge, who deftly worked the ball past a defeder into a shooting position before confidently beating Meredith. After a spell when Coventry saw more of the ball but without threatening, the Blues made it 3-0 on 36. Town broke quickly and Rio Morgan fed Boniface bursting into the area to his left and the January signing from Chelsea shot low past Meredith to his left and into the net, the full-backâ€™s second goal in two games for the U21s. In the final minute of the half, Boniface came close to a second, cutting in from the left but Meredith did well to tip his effort over. The Blues fully deserved their three-goal lead at the break having been well on top from the start, preventing the visitors from creating anything at note at one end, then looking dangerous when swarming forward in numbers at the other.

In addition to the three goals, Town were flagged offside when in similarly threatening positions on a number of other occasions. Two minutes after the restart, Morgan wasnâ€™t far away from adding a fourth from 40 yards, the Northern Irish U21 international spotting Meredith a long way off his line, however, the ball looped not too far wide. On 49, Morgan was played in on goal by Taylor, but the forward was crowded out and forced wide, then his second effort was blocked. A minute later, Morgan was fouled out on the left and from the free-kick the ball dropped loose in the box but the referee blew up for a push. Soon after, Mendel shot well over after cutting in from the right. Coventry were seeing more of the ball than in the first half but didnâ€™t threaten until the hour mark when a ball was looped from deep toward Joshua Toluwaloju breaking towards the far post but it was just too high for him to take down. But in the 65th minute, the Sky Blues pulled a goal back. A couple of efforts were blocked, then an effort struck Toluwaloju and was on its way in whe Tionne Critchlow-Woyo lashed into the roof of the net from close range. Town swapped Abube Onuchukwu for trialist Asante-Boakye ahead of the restart, the Villa man lining up in the centre of the defence. Coventry had been better since the break and the goal added to the spring in their step, midfielder Ryan Howley shooting wide from distance. The Blues swapped Mauge, who like the rest of the Bluesâ€™ attack had been a big threat in the first half, for Buabo, the 19-year-old, who made five senior sub appearances in the previous two campaigns, making his return after picking up an injury in pre-season. Town started to get back on top with Buabo quickly getting involved and on 75 Taylor shot low to Meredith but with Morgan on the right of the box probably a better option. The Blues made a double change on 78, Mendel and Edwin Agbaje making way for Afi Adebayo and Daniel Babb, who recently returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland U19s. Townâ€™s changes had swung the game back in their direction with the Blues starting to look the bigger threat once again, Adebayo breaking at pace down the right but his low cross-shot was too close to keeper Meredith. However, on 84, Coventry went close to pulling back a second, Elliot Betjemann curling a shot from the edge not too far wide after a well-worked move down the right. Moments later, Town keeper Woody Williamson was forced into his first big save of the game, batting away a powerful strike from the left of the box. The Blues should have made it four in the 88th minute when Bonifaceâ€™s low cross from the left was diverted out to Taylor, who smashed over when it was probably easier to hit the target. But Town finally made it 4-1 in the 94th minute through Buabo. The striker wafted the initial cross from the left across the face of goal towards the far corner on the right where Babb did brilliantly to keep it in play. The former UCD youngster sent it back into the area to Morgan, his shot deflected to Buabo, who shot into the net on the turn before celebrating delightedly with his teammates, the relief after such a frustrating season clear. That was the last action of the game with keeper Williamson and manager John McGreal among those to run towards Buabo to celebrate his goal. Town had the game all but won at half-time, however, Coventry showed spirit to keep at it and put them under pressure at times after the break, although Williamson was rarely overly tested. Buaboâ€™s goal on his return was a big positive with the striker a player who perhaps may eye further first-team involvement in the Championship next season, while trialist Dyke caught the eye in midfield with Blues boss Kieran McKenna among a large crowd watching the game. U21s: Williamson, Agbaje (Babb 78), Boniface, Elliott, Onuchukwu (Asante-Boakye 66), Turner, Mendel (Adebayo 78), Dyke, Mauge (Buabo 73), T Taylor (c), Morgan. Unused: Fletcher.

