Davis, Clarke and Hirst Start at Chelsea
Sunday, 13th Apr 2025 13:46
Town have made three changes for this afternoon’s game at Chelsea with Leif Davis, Jack Clarke and George Hirst coming into the team for Conor Townsend, Nathan Broadhead and Liam Delap.
Davis returns at left-back with Clarke ahead of him on the left with Julio Enciso moving into the middle. Hirst replaces Delap as the number nine with all three players dropping out of the XI on the bench.
Explaining Delap’s absence from the starting line-up, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Liam has got a nasty rib injury that he picked up in the last game," said McKenna.
“He's been in pain this week, not been able to train uninhibited. He's done well to make the bench, to be fair.
“He's a tough boy. There's some who wouldn’t be here today. He’s tough and committed. If we can make the game competitive and find a way to be in the game in the later stages I know he'll be itching from the sideline to come and make the difference.”
Omari Hutchinson remains out with his hamstring injury, while Kalvin Phillips is also absent from the squad due to the effects of his recent foot injury, with Massimo Luongo on the bench.
Chelsea make five changes from their 0-0 draw at Brentford last weekend and nine from their 3-0 Europa Conference League victory at Legia Warsaw on Thursday.
Chelsea: Sanchez, Chalobah, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez (c), Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson Subs: Jorgensen, James, Gusto, Acheampong, Badiashile, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku.
Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Townsend, Taylor, Luongo, Philogene, Chaplin, Broadhead, Delap. Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire). VAR official: Michael Salisbury.
Photo: Matchday Images
