Town Women Thrash MK Dons to All But Confirm Title and Promotion
Sunday, 13th Apr 2025 19:49
Ipswich Town Women all but confirmed the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time following a resounding 11-0 thrashing of MK Dons at Stadium MK this afternoon with Sophie Peskett netting six times.
Town go into the final game of the season in a fortnight three points clear of second-placed Hashtag United and, with the Blues’ goal difference 36 superior, the win against the rock-bottom Dons effectively means Joe Sheehan’s side have won the title and will play in the second tier for the first time in their history next season.
The club’s all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas got the afternoon off to the best possible start with a goal after three minutes, then added the second on 19.
Two minutes later, Peskett bagged her first of the afternoon, then on 33 made it 4-0 and in the final minute of the half completed her first hat-trick to make it 5-0 at the break.
Peskett added her fourth on 61, then Ella Rutherford made it seven in the 77th minute and Lucy O’Brien notched the eighth two minutes later.
Town’s ninth on 85 was Peskett’s fifth of the afternoon with O’Brien making it 10 with her second only a minute later. Peskett grabbed her sixth and Town’s 11th in injury time.
Hashtag United beat Exeter 2-0 in their game but the Blues can now not realistically be caught with their final home game of the season against Cheltenham Town at the Martello Stadium set to be a promotion party.
Town: Negri, Mitchell (Boswell 83), Wearing (Barker 57), Garrad (Williams 74), Hughes, Robertson, Doe (Bowyer 57), Seaby (O’Brien), Rutherford, Peskett, Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Bonwick.
ITFC/Matchday Images
