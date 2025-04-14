Maresca: First Town Goal Changed the Game Completely

Monday, 14th Apr 2025 09:50 Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca Town’s first goal completely changed the game during yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, but was pleased with the way his side improved in the second half to claim the point. The West Londoners had been dominant until Julio Enciso gave the Blues the lead on 19, then Ben Johnson doubled the advantage 12 minutes later. However, Maresca’s team hit back straight after the break through an Axel Tuanzebe own goal and then levelled through Jadon Sancho 11 minutes from time. “We started quite well, creating chances,” Maresca said. “Then when they scored the first goal, the game completely changed. “The dynamic of the game, I think for 20 to 25 minutes until [half-time], we were not good enough, especially defensively, because the two goals we conceded were from our mistakes. The team was not good enough in different things.” The Chelsea support began to show their frustrations at that stage, which Maresca impacted his team. “I think we lost a little bit of confidence, because we conceded, probably because of the environment,” he continued. “This is the moment that you have to continue doing the right things and don't change the plan. “The second goal, we decide to play [a goal-kick] long because the environment is there and we concede the second one. You have to be strong, you have to continue with the things that you are doing. “Sometimes you go long, [but] it doesn't mean that you are going to control something. The second goal we conceded is for that. “In terms of fans, I said many times, we are stronger with our fans, we are a better team. It’s up to them to decide the way. “For sure, today, probably, at 0-1, 0-2, it's normal to be the way they were. But it’s probably the moment the players need more support.” Reflecting further on conceding twice, the former Leicester boss added: “Both goals we conceded we can defend better. The first goal is from Enzo [Fernandez], long ball, lose the ball, we concede. “Second one is a goal-kick, long ball, we concede. We were much more dynamic and much better, second half.”

He added: “It’s tough, it’s tough. In the first 20 minutes, at this stage of the season against these kinds of teams, if you score the first goal then the game completely changes on your side. “Unfortunately, we missed chances and then conceded, and I think the team wasn’t good enough in different things [for the rest of the first half].” The dropped points mean Chelsea drop to sixth and out of the Champions League places having been viewed as potential title challengers when the teams met at Portman Road in December when the Blues won 2-0. Quizzed on the impact yesterday’s draw could have on his side’s Champions League push, the Italian added: “I think we are going to win games, but at the same time we are going to drop points, because it's normal. For sure, probably today you don't expect to drop points.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments