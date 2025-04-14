Town Spend Least in Premier League On Agents

Monday, 14th Apr 2025 16:14 Town paid out £6,264,471 in agents’ fees between February 2nd 2024 and February 3rd this year, the least of the clubs currently in the Premier League. Overall, top-flight clubs spent £409,137,387 on agents during the period with Chelsea paying out the most, £60,384,449. Southampton’s £8,900,718 spent the second least after Town. The financial difference between the Premier League and Championship is illustrated by Town having paid out only £1,263,523 on agents’ fees between February 1st 2023 and February 1st last year, which in turn was up on the £849,657 paid out during the previous 12 months during which time the club was in League One. As well as new permanent - among them recruits for the U21s - and loan signings, the £6,264,471 includes the fees relating to new contracts over the course of the year for manager Kieran McKenna as well as Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns, Leif Davis, Luke Woolfenden and Sam Morsy, and also a number of young players. The full report can be found here. The FA has been required to publish clubs' spending on intermediaries by FIFA regulations since April 2015.

Photo: Action Images



Gforce added 16:23 - Apr 14

Leeches and parasites the lot of them.

All that money should be ploughed back into the game at grass roots level. 0

