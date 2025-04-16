Town Apply For Retrospective Portman Road Planning Permission

Wednesday, 16th Apr 2025 18:50 Town have applied to Ipswich Borough Council for retrospective planning permission for some of the work which took place at Portman Road last summer. Following promotion to the Premier League, the Blues were required to bring the stadium up to the standard required during the close season, no mean feat given that the club had been out of the top flight for 22 years and with the criteria having advanced significantly in that time. “The sooner than hoped for return to the Premier League presented new challenges. Every year the Premier League publishes a new ‘Handbook’. Within which is covered everything you need to know about the upcoming Premier League season,” the design and access statement reads. “From the list of participants, to their facilities and history, to the rules of the game. The handbook covers all aspect of the League’s requirements. “Of interest here is the section Rule K which is a 50-60-page section covering some 185 rules, each relating to facilities and operational arrangements that the clubs must provide to satisfy the league and their partners. “Many of the rules are broadcast related, such as cameras positions, interview spaces, broadcast facilities, media suites etc. Many others cater for the spaces required by players and ofﬁcials. “Crucially over the last 20 years there has been an enormous change to the requirements of a modern Premier League football club.” It continues: “Not all of the projects undertaken during the summer of 2024 require planning approval, some 110 individual projects were undertaken during the close season, which was a phenomenal effort by all involved. “This application covers the projects that require planning approval only, where either additional ﬂoor space was required or a change of appearance/fenestration requires that the Local Planning Authority be properly consulted.” The projects which are subject to the retrospective planning application are the new broadcast studio, new and upgraded floodlighting, the partial demolition and alteration of existing theCobbold Stand ticket office to provide dedicated wheelchair access for visiting spectators, new dedicated male and female ofﬁcials changing and amenity space, major alterations to the players’ tunnel allowing and new hospitality access and arrival space within the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The application adds: “The proposals submitted represent ITFC’s recent endeavours to bring the stadium and its facilities in line with the requirements as set out by English Premier League following the club’s promotion. “The proposals were all designed in context with the existing stadium and the have been considered alongside recent and future aspirations for the stadium to form cohesive and progressive solutions. “Overall, the image presented by the club’s stadium both from within the stadium bowl and from the public realm outside is increasingly positive, progressive and exciting to fans new and old, as well members public less interested in football but buoyed in the positive contribution the club is making to the town. “Ipswich Borough Council has been incredible supportive of the club, we respectively ask for your continued support.”

Photo: REUTERS/Tony O Brien



