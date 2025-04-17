Tickets to Women's Final Game Now on Sale

Thursday, 17th Apr 2025 12:34

Tickets for Ipswich Town Women’s final game of the season against Cheltenham Town at the Martello Stadium in Felixstowe on Sunday 27th April, where the team will be presented with the FAWNL Southern Premier Division trophy, are now on sale (KO 2pm).

Joe Sheehan’s side effectively claimed the title and promotion to the Women’s Championship for the first time with a comprehensive 11-0 hammering of the MK Dons at Stadium MK on Sunday.

They remain three points ahead of second-placed Hashtag United with both sides having one match to play but with a goal difference 36 superior to the Essex club, the Blues are, barring miracles, guaranteed top spot.

A large crowd is expected at the Martello Stadium to see the trophy lifted and promotion celebrated. Tickets are available here.





Photo: Matchday Images