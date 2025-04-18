McKenna: Johnson Has Built Well Over the Season

Friday, 18th Apr 2025 16:00 McKenna says summer signing Ben Johnson has made good progress over the course of the season, the former West Ham man having scored his first goal for the club in last week’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea. Johnson joined the Blues on a free transfer after leaving the Hammers, where he had played since he was seven years of age, last summer. The 25-year-old has been in and out of the side over the course of the campaign but has been one of the team’s top performers in recent weeks playing in a wide-right role. “He’s built well over the course of the season and he’s certainly been in good form in the last few games,” McKenna said. “Growing in his understanding of his teammates and his relationship with Axel [Tuanzebe] has been pretty good right through the season whenever we’ve used it. “It’s probably been Axel’s unavailability that’s made that more of a challenge to get those two together because they have a good chemistry on the pitch and work well on that right-hand side. “He’s making some good progress as we felt like he would do and he’s getting some of the reward and the fruits of the labour now in some of the games, and hopefully that will continue over the next few weeks.” Johnson’s first goal for the club gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge last week before the West Londoners netted twice to level in the second half and McKenna admitted the mood was split after the game. “A little bit mixed emotions because we were in a position where we could have won the game,” he reflected. “So there was disappointment that they got the goals back, but at the same time, there was a lot of pride and satisfaction in how the team went about their business and players know. “They know when their teammate and everyone in the camp is working to their utmost and giving their all, and certainly they’re feeling that at the moment. “They felt that last Sunday and they also know when you do that, you can go home with a level of pride in how you went about your work. “The group was positive about the game, the performance and the effort levels and just really looking forward to Sunday.”

Photo: Reuters



