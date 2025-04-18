McKenna: Much Appreciated and Not Quickly Forgotten

Friday, 18th Apr 2025 16:43 Town manager Kieran McKenna says the backing his team continues to receive from fans is something which is “much appreciated and not quickly forgotten”. When some squads might be in disarray after a tough season and with relegation a near certainty - with mathematical confirmation perhaps coming as soon as Sunday’s home game against Arsenal - the mood among the players has remained upbeat and united. And the Town support has remained firming behind the players, as was illustrated at the final whistle at Chelsea last Sunday. “That’s fantastic and, as I’ve said before, it’s much appreciated and not quickly forgotten,” McKenna said. “But also, to a certain extent, you can’t say you expect it because you can’t take anything for granted by any means. “But the players being positive and looking forward, they shouldn’t be anything else. Of course, we’re disappointed, but to say ‘clubs in this position’, clubs in this position are teams who have had two promotions in two years from the middle of League One to the Premier League. There is no comparison in modern football times, and say modern in terms of the last few years and the scale that the Premier League’s gone to. “We have to keep earning that support, we have to earn it in the same way that we did against Chelsea last weekend with absolute full commitment and pride in the performance. “And if we do that, those involved will keep their heads high and the supporters, I believe, will stay behind the team. “We don’t take it for granted, we want to keep earning it each and every day, each and every weekend and we hope to do that again this weekend.”



TWTD



Leejames99 added 16:49 - Apr 18

Luton Town comparison, Wrexham comparison blah blah excuses, just talk like you won a competition to have a kick about at all the prem stadiums and you and your lads have had a nice time. Used to be good pre match post match now it's just same robotic answers -8

flykickingbybgunn added 17:10 - Apr 18

McKenna is fine saying these things by me. Anybody that has been to the matches this year has seen how much the fans have been behind the team and how the team have responded.

Other places have grounds full of corporates and holiday makers who dont care and make less noise.

I for one have been immencely proud of the support given from the stands this year especially when it has not been easy. 11

WaltonBlueNaze added 17:38 - Apr 18

Leejames99 - give your head a wobble. I think KM is absolutely right to say how appreciative the team are with the superb support. He knows at a lot of other clubs their fans would have turned on the players / team. 4

Bert added 17:52 - Apr 18

In my opinion, the Ipswich crowd is a mature and savvy one and KMcK recognises that with his words. We all want the best for the club but understand that we have fallen short in our unexpected trajectory to the PL. The championship will be tough but we are better equipped now on and off the field to push on. 2

Hatman2 added 17:56 - Apr 18

Leejames99 - it cannot be bypassed that we were a League One club in very recent times and have sky-rocketed under McKenna. With the playing squad depth and experience we had we massively over-achieved last season. Yes we’ve fallen short this season but it’s not as if we’ve not been competitive, we absolutely have been in most games, though not having enough strength off the bench has been an issue even though we’ve brought in many players. Not enough time to develop as a team and too many injuries disrupting us has made it too big a gap to close. But we will be much stronger than the squad which started life in the Championship 18 months ago and was so successful. More than enough reason to stay faithful and not give up on them as you appear to have done. 2

DJR added 17:56 - Apr 18

It's been particularly noticeable this season, especially at away games, how much McKenna values our support. 0

Widj123 added 18:12 - Apr 18

McKenna and the team do not deserve the support they receive and have received this season and the last 2 seasons he and the team have let the fans down 1 win at home shows this any other club would have sacked before you get in this awful state 0

