McKenna: Much Appreciated and Not Quickly Forgotten
Friday, 18th Apr 2025 16:43
Town manager Kieran McKenna says the backing his team continues to receive from fans is something which is “much appreciated and not quickly forgotten”.
When some squads might be in disarray after a tough season and with relegation a near certainty - with mathematical confirmation perhaps coming as soon as Sunday’s home game against Arsenal - the mood among the players has remained upbeat and united.
And the Town support has remained firming behind the players, as was illustrated at the final whistle at Chelsea last Sunday.
“That’s fantastic and, as I’ve said before, it’s much appreciated and not quickly forgotten,” McKenna said.
“But also, to a certain extent, you can’t say you expect it because you can’t take anything for granted by any means.
“But the players being positive and looking forward, they shouldn’t be anything else. Of course, we’re disappointed, but to say ‘clubs in this position’, clubs in this position are teams who have had two promotions in two years from the middle of League One to the Premier League. There is no comparison in modern football times, and say modern in terms of the last few years and the scale that the Premier League’s gone to.
“We have to keep earning that support, we have to earn it in the same way that we did against Chelsea last weekend with absolute full commitment and pride in the performance.
“And if we do that, those involved will keep their heads high and the supporters, I believe, will stay behind the team.
“We don’t take it for granted, we want to keep earning it each and every day, each and every weekend and we hope to do that again this weekend.”
