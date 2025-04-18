McKenna: We'll Have Learned an Awful Lot This Season

Friday, 18th Apr 2025 17:24 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says there are a long list of lessons to be taken from the season with most relating to the scale of the challenge of taking on the Premier League only a year after coming up from League One. Town look certain to return to the Championship after one season back in the top flight having, like the five other promoted clubs over the last two seasons, failed to establish themselves in the Premier League. A loss to or draw with Arsenal at Portman Road on Sunday and victories for West Ham at home to already-down Southampton on Saturday and Wolves at Manchester United on Sunday would mathematically confirm relegation. “There is a whole list of things, but there is plenty of time for that in the summer,” the Blues boss said when asked about the lessons which can be taken from the campaign. “The season’s still strong. “Of course, we’ve been reflecting and having discussions as we’ve gone along. Most of those reflections will stay in-house because I think that’s the right way, but it is fair to say most of them are regarding the unique challenge that we’ve come into this year. “They are not necessarily about the finer details of football, but the scale of the challenge of bringing the club so quickly from where it was to competing in the best league in the world, in this a very, very difficult season in that league. “As a football club, from the manager to every staff member, to the board here, we’ll all have learned an awful lot about that scenario. I still have a lot of pride and belief in how we have tried to tackle that challenge. “There are different ways you can try and tackle it. There’s no guarantee any way that you try and tackle that challenge that there is going to be a positive outcome. “But I think we’ve tried to tackle it in the right way and if we fall short, which it looks like we will, then we’ll have learned a lot and taken a lot and, as I’ve said before, the club’s going to be in a really strong position going into next season. “Of course, we reflect as we go along and there will be a bigger piece in the summer and we want to use everything that we’ve taken from the season at the club to make sure that we’re stronger going forward.” One of the big frustrations has been Town dropping 27 points from winning positions. McKenna was asked why he believes that has happened so frequently. “If there was one easy reason it would have been solved already, if it were solvable,” the Northern Irishman continued. “If you look at the first-half records in games, we’re nowhere near the relegation zone and we’re ahead of some pretty big clubs. “That’s not something I’m going to enjoy too much in the summer as an afterthought, but it confirms what I believe what I already know, that there is a lot of good work going on here in terms of how we train, how we prepare for games, how the players have approached the games, how we’ve performed in some of the games and for spells of some of the games. “But also it’s a fact that we’ve not been able to capitalise in second halves when we’ve been in good positions to go and pick up the points that we could have done. “And for that there are a whole load of reasons. I think there are whole load of reasons from different capacities but the biggest one category of reason is the scale of the challenge of the jump that we’ve had and that ties to a whole load of different smaller areas. “I think the fact that we have competed so much, the fact that we’ve taken the lead very often and been in great positions in games, reflects a lot of good work. The fact that we haven’t been able to hold on is a source of great disappointment. “Some things I don't think we could have done anything differently ,but some things we will try and learn and improve from.”



NthQldITFC added 17:41 - Apr 18

As ever, very open, honest, grounded, positive and reassuring. Absolutely fantastic football manager we have. 1

Widj123 added 18:08 - Apr 18

What a load of rubbish if he had learnt this season he would change his ridiculous tactics and team selection unfortunately he has learnt nothing 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:13 - Apr 18

Sensible wise words. KMcK's biggest challenge perhaps is yet to come: restoring morale and belief, keeping key players and picking up those players who were on the fringe this season but who might have a far bigger part to play next. In particular those who got us here but played little. A decent start to next season is vital. And promotion is a must otherwise all these lessons are for nothing 0

