Clarke: I'm Better Equipped Than I Was at the Start of the Season

Saturday, 19th Apr 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town winger Jack Clarke feels he has continued to improve throughout the course of the season despite an inconsistent run in the Blues’ starting XI. Since arriving from Sunderland for an initial £15 million last August, Clarke has started just nine of Town’s 32 league matches this season and is yet to taste victory in a Premier League match he has started. Clarke is in his debut campaign in the top flight and while it appears likely it will end in relegation to the Championship, the winger believes he has made positive strides in adapting to the level and his new role in Kieran McKenna’s side. “Since we last spoke I feel like I’ve made improvements but that’s just in the case of time,” he said. “Every week I’m trying to improve in training, but every team we play against poses a different test and you’ve got to adapt to the game at the weekend whilst also trying to learn the new role as a benchmark. “It’s taken a bit of time but I feel like I’m better equipped now than what I was at the start of the season. Hopefully that can show in some good performances. “The more you play, the more confidence you have and the more things you can feel like you can try. It’s a results-based industry, if you’re playing and you’re not winning then other people deserve opportunities. “Whether my opportunities have come in bits and bobs, I’m still grateful to be on the pitch and playing regardless. “You’ve just got to be ready. You never know when the opportunity is going to come, what games you’re going to play and what games you’re not going to play. “People get injured and the team changes, so you’ve always got to be ready. You’ve got to train every week as if you are playing, sometimes you do and sometimes you don’t, that’s just part and parcel of football.” Much of the change has been due to the increased competition in Clarke’s preferred area of the pitch, with plenty of names in contention to play the on the left of the Blues’ frontline. The presence currently injured duo Sammie Szmodics and Jaden Philogene, alongside Nathan Broadhead, have provided traffic for Clarke to navigate in order to get minutes on the pitch. However, Clarke is in the camp of hoping whoever puts on the shirt succeeds and helps the team perform as best as they possibly can.

“Everybody wants the best for each other in terms of who’s playing on the weekend,” he said. “There’s no bitterness towards anybody else, everybody wants the best for the person who’s playing. “It’s quite a heavily stacked position and we’ve got a lot of talented players there, so we all want the best for each other and everybody hopes they can do the business.” While Clarke is still waiting for his first Premier League goal, he has played his part with four league assists, while only Liam Delap has more goal involvements across all competitions than the Yorkshireman. Clarke said: “A few of them have been other people’s good work but I’m always happy to assist and I’m always happy to score when the opportunity comes. It’s a very tough league, other teams don’t give you as many chances as what Championship teams do. “That’s just the level we’re playing at now so you’ve got to be clean and composed when the opportunity comes. I feel like I have been on some occasions and not on other occasions, but that’s just about trying to strive to be as consistent as possible when the opportunity comes.” One of those assists was for Jens Cajuste’s goal against Nottingham Forest last month, a strike that ultimately ended up winning the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award. “That one’s probably right at the top. It goes down as an assist but I don’t think I did too much towards it, but it looks good on paper,” Clarke said. The 24-year-old also took time to reflect on his first experience of Premier League football, a scenario that is not unique among his teammates with many of the Town squad also playing at the level for the first time. He said: “It’s hard to know what to expect when you’ve never done it before. Sometimes you do get a little bit starstruck when you’re lining up against the top teams and you’re looking left or right seeing certain individuals and you’re going to these prestigious stadiums. “Weirdly, it’s probably been one of the most enjoyable seasons without actually winning that many games, just in terms of the experience and the level that we’re competing against. “Whether it’s for one season or for numerous seasons down the line, it’s been one of them that we’ll appreciate much later on in our lives. “Maybe starstruck is the wrong word, but sometimes when you’re playing against [Manchester] City and you’re standing in the tunnel next to [Erling] Haaland, you don’t realise how big he is until you’re stood next to him. “You get used to watching these players on TV and then all of a sudden you’re lining up next to them and it becomes reality but you’ve got to concentrate on the game. I don’t think the TV does justice how big some of them are. “You’re not trying to get distracted going into the game but sometimes when you’re playing these top talents it’s hard not to be because you’re used to watching them in big games on TV. That would be part of the learning curve, if and when it was to happen again.” With six matches remaining, it is a matter of when not if the Blues are relegated back to the Championship. The gap currently sits at 14 points ahead of the weekend visit of Arsenal, and Town’s fate could be confirmed as early as Sunday if results go against them. With there being an air of acceptance that relegation will happen, there has been talk of Town perhaps being able to play with more freedom than previous matches where there was so much at stake.

Clarke disagrees, however, instead suggesting that the aim has been to exhibit the spoken approach all season long. “The manager and all his staff express to us to play with as much freedom when the weekend comes anyway,” he said. “Whether we put more pressure upon ourselves come game time I’m not too sure. “Nobody had really played at this level before and it’s a case of learning, seeing what works and what doesn’t work. That’s just come with time if anything, it’s hard to dwell on previous games when you know you’ve got another big game coming up in seven days. “For everybody it’s just been a learning curve and hopefully we can be better for it.” He added: “The club and everyone who is here, whether you were signed or were part of the journey getting to the Premier League, probably deserves the shot in the Premier League. “For how long it goes on I’m not sure, but this season especially we’ve been there or thereabouts in every game and that’s credit to how we’re working and the players that are here.” Clarke is an alumni of Archbishop Holgate's School in his home city of York, where Town loanee Ben Godfrey also attended. “It was nice to see a friendly face come through the door,” Clarke said. “I think it helped him knowing a couple of the boys before making the move. It’s probably easier to settle in knowing that you’ve got some familiarity around the building. It was a nice addition.” Finally, there has been much talk on social media surrounding Clarke’s on-field fashion sense, with his large, baggy shorts being a significant focus of attention. On his kit choices, he said: “It’s more of a comfort thing, to be honest. I’ve always done it wherever I’ve been and I’ve got used to it now. I don’t know how strange it looks from an outside perspective but for me it’s what feels comfortable with the low socks. “If I feel comfortable then hopefully I’ll play a little bit better. Whether they make any relevance or any difference, I’m not sure.”

