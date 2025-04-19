Town Supporter Groups Unite To Raise Funds for Food Banks Ahead of Charity Cycle

Saturday, 19th Apr 2025 20:31 The official Ipswich Town Supporters Club has thrown its support behind Ipswich Town Fan Supporting Foodbank’s near-500km charity cycle with both groups present on the Supporters Club stall in the FanZone ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal. Alongside the usual food bank collection, taking place from 11am until 1.30pm at the entrance of the FanZone and opposite Planet Blue, the two groups will be raising money specifically for the cycle trip’s four nominated beneficiaries at the Supporters Club’s regular spot in the FanZone marquee. Leaving immediately after the game, Elijah Aldridge and James Rose will spend a week on their bikes. They’ll get the ferry from Harwich to the Hook of Holland, then ride across the entirety of the Netherlands before following the Rhine down to Düsseldorf in time for their home game against 1. FC Nürnberg just six days later. The fan-led group aims to continue its work in breaking the stigma surrounding deprivation and ask Town fans to consider donating to the live GoFundMe. With donations on matchdays and across local Ipswich food bank FIND down significantly in 2024/25, any support, whether it is one pound or £20, will make a crucial difference. Whilst collecting for regular partner FIND, this trip is also raising money for Tafel Düsseldorf (a local German food bank) with the Ipswich Town Foundation and Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks also receiving a smaller amount of the proceeds. This reflects the special relationship enjoyed between Ipswich and Fortuna fans, and also shows the power of fans working together across borders to tackle issues bigger than football. Volunteer and cyclist James said: “We are delighted to have the backing of the Supporters Club. The work they do for fans is exceptional, and the money raised will make a huge impact to the lives of people in both Ipswich and Düsseldorf.” Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks was borne out of the idea that football fans can come together, regardless of club allegiance, to support those less fortunate. It is one of the 40-plus teams across the English footballing pyramid that was born from the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative that Liverpool and Everton fans launched in 2015. Over the last three seasons, the Blue Army has come together to donate nearly 175 full crates of donations and have raised over £15,000 for the Ipswich food bank FIND. The fan-led and independent group Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks has continued to work with fans from across the leagues to put supporter rights and ticket pricing at the heart of their work alongside the regular collections, recently joining the club’s inaugural Fan Advisory Board alongside the official Supporters Club. Encapsulating the generosity and solidarity of football fans, the cycle to Fortuna Düsseldorf has already attracted an influx of donations, raising almost £4,000 towards the initial £5,000 target in advance of the trip. Fans can donate to the trip via the GoFundMe and also at the Supporters Club stall, and James and Elijah can be waved off outside the Sir Bobby Robson statue after full-time.

Photo: Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks



