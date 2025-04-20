Greaves Returns For Blues Against Arsenal

Sunday, 20th Apr 2025 13:34 Town have made one change for this afternoon’s live Sky game against Arsenal at Portman Road with Jacob Greaves coming in for Cameron Burgess at the centre of the defence. The Australian international drops to a bench which also includes Ben Godfrey, in the squad for the first time since the Tottenham game two months ago. George Hirst keeps his place as the number nine with Liam Delap, who suffered a rib injury against Wolves a fortnight ago, again a sub. On the bench for the first time is left-back Somto Boniface, the 19-year-old having joined the Blues from Chelsea in January and having been impressive in the U21s in recent weeks, scoring in his last two matches. Conor Townsend and Nathan Broadhead are both absent from the 20-man squad, while Omari Hutchinson and Kalvin Phillips also remain unavailable. Arsenal make three changes from the team which completed a 5-1 on-aggregate Champions League victory over Real Madrid in midweek with Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard coming in for Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Thomas Partey, who are all on the bench. Bukayo Saka starts in the Premier League for the first time since December. Town: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Cajuste, Johnson, Enciso, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Woolfenden, Burgess, Godfrey, Boniface, Taylor, Luongo, Chaplin, Delap. Arsenal: Raya, Saliba, White, Saka, Odegaard (c), Martinelli, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Trossard, Merino, Rice. Subs: Neto, Tierney, Partey, Timber, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri. Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire). VAR: Darren England.

Photo: Matchday Images



