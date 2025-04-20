Hirst: Five Games Left to Put a Point Across to the Rest of the Division

Sunday, 20th Apr 2025 17:59 by Kallum Brisset Town striker George Hirst says the motivation is there to show the rest of the Premier League what they are capable of despite the Blues’ impending relegation to the Championship following the 4-0 defeat to Arsenal at Portman Road. The loss to the Gunners marked the first time in history the Blues have lost seven successive home matches and leaves Town all but mathematically relegated with five matches to play. Hirst accepted the Blues are edging nearer towards confirming their fate but suggested there is plenty of pride to play for ahead of the run-in to the end of the season. “We’re not a naive group,” he said. “We’re a pretty realistic group and that’s something we pride ourselves on. We’re probably not going to achieve the goal we set out at the start of the season, but you can never say never because crazy things can happen. “But we're a very realistic group, we’ve got five games left to keep learning and go and put a point across to the rest of the division that we gave it a real good go.” Town’s 12th league defeat of the season on Suffolk soil came following two Arsenal goals in each half, where Leandro Trossard struck a brace alongside strikes from Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri. The result follows the Gunners’ success in the UEFA Champions League in midweek where they knocked out holders Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to reach their first semi-final since 2009. “We’re not going to play too many teams better than that,” Hirst claimed. “There’s a reason they go to the Bernabéu and get the result, they’re a pretty good side and we learnt that the hard way today. “As we always say, it’s something we’ll learn from. There’s things we can definitely do better in the first 20 minutes and that’s something we’ll learn from.

“There’s lessons we can learn. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do about it, that’s just the level of the opposition. There’s plenty more teams than us that have found that out this season. “There’ll be lessons learnt and going forward things we can improve upon, things we did very well today at times and we’ll look at those as well. “You’re playing against one of the best teams in the world. We knew that going into the game and we had a plan to try and stop them. Ultimately, things like the red card alters that. “I thought the boys dug in and showed great character, sometimes the quality is just too much.” The red card came little more than half an hour into the contest, when Leif Davis was given his marching orders for a reckless lunge on Bukayo Saka. Hirst said: “He feels like he’s let the boys down but it’s one of those things, it’s not the first red card in football history. We’re a team, it’s not Leif’s fault or anyone’s fault, it’s a team, it’s a collective. “The boys will get around him, he’ll be disappointed but it’s part and parcel of football. I thought we dealt with it after that pretty well. “To a man, we were excellent at that point. It’s very easy to go under, I’ve seen it before where it gets silly with the scoreline. “We’re a man light and they’ve got the quality to cause us issues, but up until late on I thought we limited them to chances. That’s what it was all about, showing the togetherness and showing a bit of character.” Hirst marked his second start in succession with a battling display where he was limited to very few chances against the Premier League’s best defensive side. “I don’t mind that, it’s part and parcel of the job,” the 26-year-old said. “Whether there’s 11 men on the pitch, my role is the same – it's to help the team, fight with the top centre-halves and go and assert myself. “Especially when we’re down to ten men to go and give the rest of the boys a bit of a breather. I felt like I did that today, it was a tough day but one we’ll learn from.” Despite the manner of the scoreline and the club now on the cusp of an immediate return to the second tier, it was noticeable the support the players received by the Portman Road faithful at full-time. Hirst says he is extremely grateful for the continued backing he and his teammates have had throughout his time at the club. He said: “It was incredible. Even going round the pitch at the end, you’re clapping the fans and showing your appreciation. To hear them singing at the top of their voice like they do, I know it certainly gave me goosebumps. “It just makes you proud to play for Ipswich Town at the end of the day. To go out there and put on a performance, whether it’s working hard or whatever it may be on the day, to hear them singing and clapping means they appreciate it. “If they appreciate it, it means we’re doing something right.”

The Scotland international added: “It can [feel a lonely place] when you’ve not got a stadium full of people cheering you on and supporting you. I’ve been here for two-and-a-bit years and I’ve never experienced that. “I thought the fans were absolutely incredible to a man and to a woman, it’s been brilliant. Playing in front of them is a pleasure every time you get to do it and it’s certainly something I don’t take for granted. “I’ve never felt lonely out there, I’ve got a team full of people that are all fighting as hard as I am and we’ve got a stadium full of people who are all cheering you on. That’s definitely something you can be proud about.”

