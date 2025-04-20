TWTV Video Verdict - Arsenal

Sunday, 20th Apr 2025 22:59

The TWTV team reflect on Town’s 4-0 home defeat to Arsenal, Leif Davis’s red card and start to look towards next season.

Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset look back on the Blues’ seventh Portman Road loss on the bounce, a new club record.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

Photo: TWTV