U21s Hammered at Bournemouth

Monday, 21st Apr 2025 16:13 A Town U21s side featuring two trialists was hammered 7-0 at AFC Bournemouth this afternoon. The hosts went in front on 21 via a Dan Adu-Adjei penalty, then three minutes later Zain Silcott-Duberry made it 2-0.



Remy Rees-Dottin added the third in the 37th minute and Adu-Adjei netted his second and his team’s fourth four minutes before the break. Adu-Adeji completed his hat-trick on 71, then sub Jonny Day added a sixth seven minutes later and Balraj Landa completed the scoring two minutes into injury time. Striker Josh Pitts, one of three earlier trialists to have signed during the second half of the season, along with Corbin Mthunzi and Walker Shabazz-Edwards, returned to the Town squad following injury. Town: Williamson, Elliott, Babb (c), Agbaje, O’Connor, Onuchukwu, Mendel, Trialist, Mauge, Trialist, Adebayo. Subs: Boswell, Fletcher, Buabo, Pitts, Eze.

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Trequartista added 17:20 - Apr 21

Double-barrelled bonanza. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments