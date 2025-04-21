U21s Hammered at Bournemouth
Monday, 21st Apr 2025 16:13
A Town U21s side featuring two trialists was hammered 7-0 at AFC Bournemouth this afternoon.
The hosts went in front on 21 via a Dan Adu-Adjei penalty, then three minutes later Zain Silcott-Duberry made it 2-0.
Adu-Adeji completed his hat-trick on 71, then sub Jonny Day added a sixth seven minutes later and Balraj Landa completed the scoring two minutes into injury time.
Striker Josh Pitts, one of three earlier trialists to have signed during the second half of the season, along with Corbin Mthunzi and Walker Shabazz-Edwards, returned to the Town squad following injury.
Town: Williamson, Elliott, Babb (c), Agbaje, O’Connor, Onuchukwu, Mendel, Trialist, Mauge, Trialist, Adebayo. Subs: Boswell, Fletcher, Buabo, Pitts, Eze.
