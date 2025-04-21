West Brom Sack Mowbray After Three Months

Monday, 21st Apr 2025 19:45 Blues legend Tony Mowbray has been sacked as head coach of West Brom after only three months in charge along with his assistant Mark Venus. Mowbray rejoined the Baggies in January having been given the all-clear after spending almost a year out of the game to undergo treatment for bowel cancer. The 61-year-old had been in charge for 18 games, winning five, drawing five and losing eight, including a 3-1 reverse at home to strugglers Derby this afternoon. A club statement reads: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Tony and Mark for their efforts – but has made the decision to part company following a series of poor results. “Tony and Mark will forever be welcome at The Hawthorns and their contributions to the club winning the 2007/08 Sky Bet Championship title will never be forgotten. Everyone at Albion wishes Tony and Mark all the very best in the future.” Mowbray, who prior to his illness had briefly been in charge at Birmingham, had previously been manager at the Hawthorns between 2006 and 2009, leading them to the Championship title in 2007/08. Albion, 10th in the Championship, have named James Morrison as boss on an interim basis, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill while they search for another permanent head coach. Mowbray and Venus were key members of the Blues’ 2000 promotion-winning side with the man known as Mogga then joining George Burley’s staff and continuing under Joe Royle before taking his first managerial job at Hibernian in May 2004. Since then, in addition to his first stint with the Baggies and his time at St Andrew’s, he has had spells at Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry, Blackburn and Sunderland.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Leejames99 added 19:51 - Apr 21

Good timing, happily take them two, 2 old school managers who know what it's like to wear the shirt and a big part of club history, could be fate. -4

broseleyblue added 20:28 - Apr 21

Do you really mean that LJ99? We’ve got a top, top young manager, he says he’s staying so why would we want to take a really nice bloke but a failed manager again? I just don’t get it. 1

stocktractor added 20:30 - Apr 21

Lee, there are females out there..put as much energy into them as you do being like this and you’ll make a wonderful life partner to someone 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments