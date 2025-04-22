U18s Host Owls

Tuesday, 22nd Apr 2025 09:46

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two action against Sheffield Wednesday at Playford Road this morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are ninth in PDL2 South with the Owls second in PDL2 North.

The U18s, who are without a win in five having had a number of their players involved with the U21s latterly, have two more games after today’s fixture.





Photo: TWTD