McKenna: It's the Setbacks That Make You Stronger

Tuesday, 22nd Apr 2025 14:29 Boss Kieran McKenna says it’s his experience that setbacks make you stronger and that everyone at the club will use this season’s all-but-certain relegation from the Premier League as fortification to keep moving forward. The Blues’ return to the Championship after one season looks set to be confirmed at St James’ Park, Newcastle on Saturday afternoon. Speaking at Friday’s press conference ahead of Arsenal’s visit, McKenna was asked whether he will be a better manager for this season’s experience. “I think so, I’d like to think so,” he reflected. “I think if any of us - staff members, manager, players - if you don’t come out of this season wiser, stronger, better, then you’ve probably not tackled the challenge in the right way. “I think I am and I certainly will be and I think that’s been the case right the way through my career. “When you do well at something, people always think that it’s been a straight linear progression but my experience, whether that’s as a player or as a coach, it’s the setbacks which have generally made you stronger, have made me stronger. “It’s the bumps in the road that sort of fortify you to keep moving forward and I think that’s what everyone at the football club plans to use this bump in the road as.” Quizzed on how he deals with those bumps in the road, he added: “There’s lots of different ways. I think the biggest way is to stick to your values, how you want to behave, how you want to conduct yourself day to day, how you want to relate to your staff, how you want to relate to your players, how you want to represent the football club in the right way. “These things are in a lot of ways a lot easier to do when you’re winning all the time and not so easy to do when you’re not winning.

“For me, it’s trying to stick true to the values of how I want to be as a person, first and foremost, and if you do that, then I think you represent yourself and the group and the club in a much better way. That’s been the challenge and that’s how we’ve tried to tackle it.” The Blues have won only four of their 33 games this season but McKenna says he doesn’t need the validation that victories bring, even if they make his job easier and maintain a positive mood in the camp. “Not massively,” he reflected. “Probably not as much as players need it, or certainly new players need it, and certainly not as much as the external perception is. “I think I’ve always trusted my own gut on whether I believe I’m working well, whether the staff’s working well, whether we’re working to our maximum, whether we’re helping the players to the best of our ability and working to our values and working to our qualities. “And if we do that, I’ve always been pretty good at knowing that the result of a football match can be determined by a lot of things outside of your control. “It doesn’t change loads for me. Of course, you feel a lot better and it helps the mood but in terms of validation, no. “Of course, it’s a professional industry and you need to pick up results, but I’ve also believed that you need to have some other gauges for how you believe you’re working and I believe that the staff, myself and the players have done a lot of good work this year and work that will hopefully stand us in good stead.” McKenna has now been in his role at Town for almost three and a half years having taken charge in December 2021. How does he compare the manager that gave his first team-talk ahead of the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in his inaugural game in charge and the boss he is now? “I’d like to think mostly the same,” he said. “It was my first day as a manager but it wasn’t my first day on the school run. I was the best part of a decade and a half into my coaching journey at that point, so I think most things were pretty well established in terms of how I wanted to train, be with players, how I wanted my team to play. “There’s no doubt that you’re stronger for the rounding of the experiences. Taking over a team where they were in the middle of League One and then in the last three seasons we’ve had a season where on a personal level you’re in charge of a really big club in the division with a good budget for the division and a great fanbase, and that brings its own challenges. Of course, that was successful. “Then last season we were in charge of a big club but really bottom-half, bottom-third budget and low expectations but we managed to do something incredible, something of that ilk hasn’t been done very, very often. “And then this year you’re in charge of the team that has the smallest wage budget by far, hasn’t been in the Premier League for 22 years, but still has a great history and tradition and pride in the football club, and we tried to attack the division as well as we can. “And that’s a completely different challenge to two seasons ago in League One in terms of the way that you can play, certain things you can ask of players and the level of the opponent relative to the strengths of your team has flipped completely in the last couple of years. “That’s been a great challenge for me on a personal level and we’ve tried to do the right things and do it in the right way along the way. “But I think compared to day one, I’d like to think I’m still the same person, same values but I’ve had an incredible range of experiences and everyone at the football club has been through the same.” This weekend Burnley confirmed their return to the Premier League after one season in the Championship along with Leeds, who had been away for two seasons, and Town are already being talked about in terms of a promotion campaign in 2025/26. “It’s a bit early, I have to say!” McKenna smiled. “I understand it, but we’re thinking about Arsenal. There aren’t too many other thoughts past that. “Of course, planning for next season has already started, whether we’re 12th in the league or 18th in the league you need to plan ahead. Those conversations at this time of the season, they happen. “The narrative around newly promoted teams, newly relegated teams, and the evidence is there, but we’ll deal with that challenge as and when it comes. “We know in football nothing’s guaranteed and nothing’s given but we’ll see what the next challenge is, but in the bigger picture, whatever the next challenge is for the football club, we’ll try and tackle it with a lot of humility and with the right values.”

blueboy1981 added 14:47 - Apr 22

We’ll see ! - next season. 1

Mariner1974 added 15:11 - Apr 22

I posted this on the Mogga thread, but I'll post it here as well as it took me an age to write!



Sad about Mogga. I've not been watching much Championship at all. I have to admit I pretty much watch the Premiership and whatever league Ipswich are in whether that be League One, Championship or Premier League, so really haven't kept abreast of who's good, bad and ugly this season, but we did take Palmer, Townsend off WBA, and maybe they just haven't got their solidity of the past. He'll get another job no problem anyway. He's a seasoned manager.



As for our own manager. @Leejames99 I have to disagree on him being woke or not showing enough emotion. I think he's a very level headed and intelligent manager that we're blessed to have, and I think you're forgetting how the season has panned out and where McKenna showed his anger. After us losing to Brentford from a winning position and having Harry Clarke sent off, swiftly followed by leading against Leicester, having a blatant pen on Chappers waved away, and only seconds later Phillips getting sent off. He was livid. He was boiling up and you heard him come out with the 'small team not getting the decisions' comments and Ashton kicking off with the PGMOL. He was fighting for his team and he was Dr David Banner angry. Yes he's not been angry in his interviews when we were pumped 6-0 by Man City or 4-1 by Spurs, but after getting roasted by Doku and Son, did we see Ben Godfrey again? I'd imagine he showed his anger then behind closed doors. He'll have said Godfrey was still not up to form after not playing much for Atalanta, but didn't roast him in front of the media. His actions behind the scenes and in how many games Godfrey has played since, was plain to see.



Has McKenna been too loyal to the League One and Championship players that you speak of? I really don't think so. Greaves & Delap were in from the get go against Liverpool opening day, Muric, Ben Johnson and Szmodics joined them against Man City at the Eithad. By Fulham in the third game Phillips and Ogbene had joined them, and Brighton away O'Shea joined the party and has been ever present in the League. I actually thought McKenna was a bit harsh for not giving Chappers more of a run out at the start of the season. He didn't start til that Brentford away game, when Hirst got his first start of the season too. Luongo started against Liverpool on opening day, and has hardly had a look in since, Harness went out to Derby, Clarke to Sheff Utd, Al Hamadi to Stoke and Edmondson to 'Boro. He's had to work with the team that got him double promotion, and rightly rewarded them where deserved, but was equally cutthroat by bringing in new players when he thought they were up to speed.



Has he given Leif too much leeway? Yes quite possibly. When trying to hold on to get a result at Stamford Bridge last week he brought off Leif and brought on Townsend. He knows that Townsend has proven himself the better defender, and he knows that Leif hasn't managed to prove himself of premier standard as a defender. Would any of us have started the season with Leif on the bench, after the magic he's showed the past seasons? We all thought he'd be one of our best performers. Heck I even had him in my Fantasy Football team for half the season!



Morsy you bang on about alot, but he's still integral to the team, and of course he's not gonna be Premier standard compared to what most of the teams have. He played against £200 million of CM's in Enzo Fernandez and Moses Caicedo last week, and held his own. We thought by bringing in Phillips that he'd be a dream signing and be the starting CM, but it's just not worked out that way whether because of injury, suspension or form.



He played Burns more than he wanted to. Burns showed himself not to be up to Prem standard. I'm sure we and McKenna would have loved him to bring the arrogance from past seasons with him, but Burns had an inferiority complex about the step up& McKenna had brought in Ogbene to play on the right wing as well so he could play Omari as his main man through the middle. Should Mckenna have gone straight to playing Omari on the right and rethink his plans? Yeh probably, but McKenna evidently wanted to make Omari our main number 10 and didn't want him out on the right.



Bringing in so many players is tricky. Some hit the ground running like Delap, O'Shea, Szmodics, Cajuste, Palmer and Enciso, but equally Muric, Greaves, Godfrey, Johnson, Phillips, Clarke, Philogene, Ogbene (injury) haven't consistently given the performances to warrant starting spots.



Have we spent our money well? Similarly that's been hit and miss as well. We don't have the foreign scouting network in place to pick out the treats like Brighton, Brentford and others do. The one player from abroad we brought in Cajuste has been one of our best players. Hopefully that foreign scouting network will come in the future under the new ownership and new money. What we did do was try and buy the cream of the Championship with the hope it might keep us up, but equally it might make us alot stronger if we went down. Only time will tell if that was the right plan, but I for one am looking forward to seeing Jack Clarke grow as a McKenna player, Philogene fit and healthy to have a summer training with the players under his belt and rediscover his form at Hull, Greaves grow in stature alongside Woolfenden and O'Shea, and Omari pulling the strings.



We have to remember we wouldn't have been able to buy Omari or Delap if we hadn't gone up. These are players like Clarke, Philogene who should thrive under Mckenna's playing style and regressing to a Shaun Dyche philosophy I'm not buying. We still have the best young British manager out there. Yes he's been stubborn and made some mistakes this year, but he's learning. That's why he's at Ipswich, and that's why we need to hold him tight and build an era of football at our beloved club that will rival Robson, Ramsey & Burley years.

3

Rimsy added 15:20 - Apr 22

Wow! We're gonna be some team next season if setbacks make you stronger. 0

GatesPerm added 15:25 - Apr 22

Mariner1974 - That is by a significant distance the best, most well thought through and articulated post that I have read on here in many a long year. 0

