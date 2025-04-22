Lunchtime Release For EFL Fixtures

Tuesday, 22nd Apr 2025 17:02 The EFL has confirmed that its 2025/26 fixtures will be released on Thursday 26th June at midday. Town are all but certain to return to the Championship and will learn their schedule for the 2025/26 Championship season, which gets under way over the weekend of 8-10 August, at lunchtime on the final Thursday in June, a departure from the usual 9am release. Fixture Release Day will also incorporate the draws for round one of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy group stage with both taking place live on Sky Sports News, the former at 4.30pm and latter at 2.30pm. If Town finish 18th in the Premier League, then they would get a bye from round one of the Carabao Cup if an odd number of teams qualify for European competition.

Photo: Action Images



