U21s Centre-Half O'Connor Released

Tuesday, 22nd Apr 2025 17:30

Town have released U21s central defender Daniel O’Connor.

The 20-year-old joined the Blues from Galway United in his native Republic of Ireland in January 2023.

O’Connor, who was a regular for John McGreal’s U21s side, moved to National League South Farnborough on loan in January this year and scored once in seven appearances.

His new agent Mark Gottlieb announced his player’s departure from the Blues on LinkedIn: “Having come over to sign for Ipswich from Ireland just two years ago, he has adjusted remarkably well to the academy and a non-league loan.

“Ipswich have decided not to retain Daniel next season so we look forward to what the future holds.”





Photo: TWTD