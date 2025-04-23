Humphreys Wycombe Young Player of the Year

Wednesday, 23rd Apr 2025 09:44 On-loan Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys has been named Wycombe Wanderers’ Young Player of the Year. Humphreys, 21, joined the Chairboys in August and has gone on to make 41 starts and six sub appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times and picking up six assists. He was handed his award by the Official Wycombe Wanderers Supporters Association ahead of Monday’s disappointing 4-0 home defeat by Charlton. As a result of that loss, the Buckinghamshire side are third in League One, two points behind second-placed Wrexham with two matches to play. Humphreys quickly impressed the Adams Park faithful after making his move, earning the nickname ‘The Suffolk Messi’. The Colchester-born schemer, who has played a more advanced role for Wycombe than he has done for Town, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2026 with the club having an option for a further season.

Photo: IMAGO/PRiME Media Images via Reuters Connect



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 09:55 - Apr 23

Let's hope he's playing for us next season and that he continues to impress.

0

