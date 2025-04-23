Promoted Pair Linked With Hirst
Wednesday, 23rd Apr 2025 12:49
Town are reportedly looking to tie striker George Hirst down to a new deal with newly promoted Leeds and Burnley claimed to be showing interest in the Scotland international.
Hirst is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027, so there seems little need for panic regarding losing the 26-year-old in the close season.
However, according to Football Insider, the Whites and Clarets are both keen and Town will look to offer new terms in order to ward off any interest.
Hirst joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023 from Leicester following a successful loan spell in the second half of the previous season.
The Sheffield-born striker has scored four goals in five starts and 19 sub appearances this season.
