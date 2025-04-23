Promoted Pair Linked With Hirst

Wednesday, 23rd Apr 2025 12:49 Town are reportedly looking to tie striker George Hirst down to a new deal with newly promoted Leeds and Burnley claimed to be showing interest in the Scotland international. Hirst is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027, so there seems little need for panic regarding losing the 26-year-old in the close season. However, according to Football Insider, the Whites and Clarets are both keen and Town will look to offer new terms in order to ward off any interest. Hirst joined the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023 from Leicester following a successful loan spell in the second half of the previous season. The Sheffield-born striker has scored four goals in five starts and 19 sub appearances this season.

Photo: Matchday Images



WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:58 - Apr 23

Would rather keep him for the Championship IMHO. But if an offer came in inxs of £5m at very least, it might be worth considering. Even then, only if there is an identified replacement in the offing. 0

SuffolkPunchFC added 13:03 - Apr 23

WhoisJimmyJuan - no chance we let him go for £5M; a suitable replacement would cost much more. £15M+ imo is the minimum we should consider, but with Delap going we need to keep him. 0

trevski_s added 13:10 - Apr 23

I know this is just your typical transfer rumours already starting but I do hope we keep him as I think he will be part of the driving force next season. Clubs (not just Town) in recent years have really struggled to get outright strikers in and might be hard to get more than one striker if all our strikers go 0

Cakeman added 13:11 - Apr 23

Need to keep George Hirst irrespective of whether Liam Delap goes or stays.

George was very successful when we last played in The Championship and I’m sure he will do again.

Given a fair run in the team and if he can stay relatively injury free I think he can be a good player in The Premier as well. 0

