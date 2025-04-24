Season Tickets Up 10 Per Cent
Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 12:00
Town have announced that season ticket prices will increase by 10 per cent for the 2025/26 campaign but with the cost of an under-12s seat frozen.
An adult ticket in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, Sir Alf Ramsey Stand or Cobbold Stand will cost £419 as opposed to £381 this year, while an upper tier ticket will be £551 compared with £501 currently.
With the Blues set to return to the Championship, season tickets will cover 23 games as opposed to 19 in the Premier League.
The renewal window opens at midday on Wednesday 30th April before closing on Friday 30th May at 5pm.
Season ticket numbers are currently at around 21,000 with that figure the upper limit and seats are only available to existing holders as it stands. Should that change, the club will announce further windows and prices, while details regarding the introduction of a waiting list will be made available in due course.
Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “The incredible support [manager] Kieran [McKenna] and his team have been given over the last few years has been clear for all to see and is something which has been noted by opposition clubs both home and away during the course of this season.
“We will attack the 2025/26 season as one, as we always have, with everyone at the club extremely grateful for the continued support.
“We are pleased to have once again been able to freeze season ticket prices for all supporters under 12, making football accessible to the next generation.
“Our prices for adult season tickets have been among the very cheapest in our division during each of the last two seasons and, while a small increase will be applied for the 2025/26 campaign, we retain our commitment to making attending games at Portman Road both affordable and value for money at a time of rising costs in so many areas.”
Season ticket holders who use the interest-free Direct Debit scheme will not need to do anything with their tickets renewing automatically unless cancelled prior to 5pm on Tuesday 29th April.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Assets, Chasms and Withering Patterns by DanLyles
“The short answer is yes. I’m still happy here”, said Kieran McKenna when asked if he was committed to the club at a recent press conference.
Premier League Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
Not much has gone Town’s way this season, they’ve rarely picked up three points let alone two wins in a row. The 2-1 victory against Bournemouth will have been a welcome boost and has seen some shoots of hope emerge back into the fanbase.
Premier League Preview: AFC Bournemouth by ad_wilkin
Survival is still mathematically possible but the general consensus following defeat to Nottingham Forest is that it will now require a herculean effort to overturn the nine-point (effectively 10 due to goal difference) deficit.
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]