Season Tickets Up 10 Per Cent

Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 12:00 Town have announced that season ticket prices will increase by 10 per cent for the 2025/26 campaign but with the cost of an under-12s seat frozen. An adult ticket in the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, Sir Alf Ramsey Stand or Cobbold Stand will cost £419 as opposed to £381 this year, while an upper tier ticket will be £551 compared with £501 currently. With the Blues set to return to the Championship, season tickets will cover 23 games as opposed to 19 in the Premier League. The renewal window opens at midday on Wednesday 30th April before closing on Friday 30th May at 5pm. Season ticket numbers are currently at around 21,000 with that figure the upper limit and seats are only available to existing holders as it stands. Should that change, the club will announce further windows and prices, while details regarding the introduction of a waiting list will be made available in due course. Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said: “The incredible support [manager] Kieran [McKenna] and his team have been given over the last few years has been clear for all to see and is something which has been noted by opposition clubs both home and away during the course of this season. “We will attack the 2025/26 season as one, as we always have, with everyone at the club extremely grateful for the continued support. “We are pleased to have once again been able to freeze season ticket prices for all supporters under 12, making football accessible to the next generation. “Our prices for adult season tickets have been among the very cheapest in our division during each of the last two seasons and, while a small increase will be applied for the 2025/26 campaign, we retain our commitment to making attending games at Portman Road both affordable and value for money at a time of rising costs in so many areas.” Season ticket holders who use the interest-free Direct Debit scheme will not need to do anything with their tickets renewing automatically unless cancelled prior to 5pm on Tuesday 29th April.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



superblues9 added 12:01 - Apr 24

Extra 10% on your season ticket for lower division football ! Makes sense -6

Gilesy added 12:07 - Apr 24

My back of an envelope calculations suggest this might pocket the club an extra £1m which seems small-change compared to the backlash this might generate. Is it worth it?! 0

_clive_baker_ added 12:08 - Apr 24

More matches though superblues9.



Mine has gone from £20 a game this season to £18.20 a game next season. I'm OK with that given the amount everything seems to cost nowadays.



Ultimately its supply and demand, if people don't want to renew at these prices then someone else will be waiting and happy to take the ticket. 4

cookra added 12:17 - Apr 24

thats not too bad considering the years we havent had too many price hikes.

Lots more games to enjoy next season and a far superior team to watch than 4 years ago.



Take my money 2

timetraveler added 12:18 - Apr 24

I don’t think it’s that unreasonable. This year we have been in the premiership with what I consider cheap tickets compared to other clubs. I think this year the increase was minimal or maybe the same as last year. When you see what some of the premiership clubs have done by stopping concessions etc I am not going to complain. 1

HopefulBlue69 added 12:20 - Apr 24

Can't see many real fans giving up their tickets for a 10% rise... Guess a few plastic ones might... 2

Lord_Mac added 12:25 - Apr 24

At least the games will be more competitive... 0

Wickets added 12:25 - Apr 24

Bargain cheaper per game than this season . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments