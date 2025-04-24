McKenna: Certainly a Possibility Delap Will Be an Ipswich Player Next Season

Thursday, 24th Apr 2025 16:05 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has reiterated that it’s not a fait accompli that Liam Delap will leave Town this summer but believes the striker is capable of going on to play for the biggest clubs in the world. The 22-year-old, who has scored 12 times in his first Premier League season having joined the club on a five-year deal from Manchester City for an initial £15 million in the summer, is expected to leave Portman Road following Town’s demotion to the Championship, which looks set to be confirmed this weekend, with his contract including a £30 million relegation release clause. Asked whether the England U21 international’s future lies away from the Blues, McKenna said: “That's not where certainly our focus is. I don't think it's where Liam's focus is. His focus is on trying to get back to full health and get ready for Newcastle. “It's a great game for him as it is for the rest of the boys never having played at that stadium before. I know he's really looking forward to it. “Liam's in the same boat as everyone else. He's focused on the here and now, on the big games that we have and not too far in the future. “If we put mental energy into that, if any player put mental energy into that, then it would be impossible to provide what we're going to need on Saturday.” Chelsea and Manchester United are the leading contenders for Delap’s signature, while Saturday’s opponents Newcastle are also now being linked, and it seems accepted that the Winchester-born frontman will be joining one of the Premier League’s bigger clubs in the close season. “I don't know who it would be accepted by because it's not by myself or Ipswich,” McKenna added. “His mindset isn't there. Liam's focus is still here and finishing the season as strong. “And, as I've said before, I think there's certainly a possibility that he's an Ipswich player next year. So, I don't think anyone's decided on anything in anyone's mind. “Can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can, I fully believe that. “He's already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that has been fighting for everything. And I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level. “But he's also very young and he's playing his first season of Premier League football. He's not played a huge amount of minutes as a leading striker in a team before. And he's still learning and getting better all the time. “So, what's right for Liam, what's right for Ipswich, all those factors will come into play in the summer and the right decision will be made. “But he's happy and he's developing really well here. And he has the potential and I think he will in his career go on to do some really, really good things.” Pressed on how strong the chances are Delap will remain at Town, McKenna added: “That's for conversations with the club, myself, Liam, his people and his family. So, I think that's private.”

Photo: Matchday Images



cooper4england added 16:37 - Apr 24

Certainly a possiblilty that Michelle Pfiffer wants to be my girlfriend 0

Gforce added 16:45 - Apr 24

Would be unbelievable if we can somehow keep hold of him.He would score around 25 goals in the championship and at the same time increase our chances of promotion by a considerable amount. 0

Denny32 added 16:52 - Apr 24

Well the way I see it ,money talks .and if delap wants to stay and become a better player and gets a nicer weekly wage ..we could have him nxt season..cos if he feels with him in the club for nxt season others may want to stay as they feel ipswich have a better chance of going back up again..unless we have to sell him for financial reasons plus to balance the books ..I do feel If bigger clubs go in for him..he may only get certain game time,plus if promoted sides go for him..he probably says to himself, I may end up going down anyway.!! The only clubs in a far better position to nearly make him start in games are forest Brighton. Spurs maybe...it will be intriguing..nxt few months. 0

victorysquad added 16:56 - Apr 24

If we do not need to sell him contractually then we should keep him and let him help us get promoted again. Sounds like the release clause will prevent that though. Shame as this is the first place he has really hit the ground running and a season in the championship where it is perhaps easier for him to develop his game might be beneficial to him in the long run. 0

Uhlenbeek added 16:58 - Apr 24

Mckenna is being diplomatic, im sure him and us all know Delap is playing top division football next season. Good luck to him, its been great watching him bash his way through the prem defences this season.



Im pleased that Hirst has been given a run out recently, it'll stand him in good stead for next season when i think he'll lead our team well, with the support of another experience champ striker 0

Gforce added 17:05 - Apr 24

I just hope a decision is made,one way or the other ,as soon as possible,after the West Ham game.We really don't want it dragging on for too long. 0

